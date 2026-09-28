The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to relocate its work to Lviv – Stefanchuk

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The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to move its work to Lviv amid the shelling of Kyiv. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, reports UNN.

The Ukrainian parliament has worked from the first day of the war and, as long as it is possible, will work in the building at 5 Hrushevskoho Street. That is the end of the matter, and let us dot all the i's for everyone so as not to spread any myths - Stefanchuk said.

He added that parliament must do everything so that, at this address, MPs can not only go down to the shelter during attacks or air raid alerts, as the entire population of Ukraine does, but also work in the shelter.

The Ukrainian parliament has created all the conditions for MPs to work there. We have provided the necessary arrangements for voting - Stefanchuk added.

We remind you

Due to the ongoing air raid alerts in the capital, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada is working on measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of parliament. In particular, there is an idea of voting via an application, but no final decision has yet been made.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine showed an alternative format for working during air raid alerts.

Members of parliament began testing a voting system in the Verkhovna Rada's shelter.

A group of MPs proposes establishing a new working regime for the Verkhovna Rada when an air raid alert is announced. In particular, after an alert is announced, MPs should go down to the shelter, where they will continue voting electronically.