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In Ukraine, more than half a billion hryvnias has been allocated for backup digital systems of the state amid russian attacks on data centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2090 views

The funds will be directed to backup environments, cloud infrastructure, and equipment. This is intended to speed up the restoration of systems after attacks.

In Ukraine, more than half a billion hryvnias has been allocated for backup digital systems of the state amid russian attacks on data centers
Illustrative photo

The Government allocated UAH 518.3 million from the reserve fund to strengthen backup information systems of state authorities amid Russian attacks. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Amid Russian attacks on digital infrastructure, the Government allocated UAH 518.3 million from the reserve fund to strengthen backup information systems of state authorities 

- Koretskyi reported.

According to him, the funds will be directed toward creating geographically separate backup environments and sites, cloud infrastructure, and purchasing server equipment, software, and backup and recovery systems.

This will allow the operation of state systems and services to be restored more quickly in the event of damage caused by shelling or cyberattacks. We must be prepared for various scenarios, including the worst ones 

- Koretskyi concluded.

Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?28.09.26, 17:10 • 57310 views

We remind you

Earlier, following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of protection for data centers and other facilities in the communications sector.

Antonina Tumanova

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