IMF forecasts a $54 billion deficit for Ukraine by 2029 - Bloomberg

Ukraine, according to the IMF's preliminary estimate, will face a funding gap of $54 billion through 2029. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to estimates by sources familiar with the matter, the IMF estimates that Kyiv will face a funding gap of between $30 billion and $35 billion next year, 2027, $17 billion in 2028, and $2 billion in 2029. The figures may be changed.

An IMF spokesperson did not immediately respond to a call for comment outside working hours.

Ukraine's donors met in Brussels on Tuesday to accelerate negotiations on providing more aid. Earlier this year, the EU agreed to a €90 billion ($102 billion) loan package and is urging partners to fulfill their commitments to provide an additional €30 billion for this year and next.

Russia will increase military spending by a third in 2027 – it will become the highest since the time of the USSR

In addition, the European Commission, the EU's executive body, and the IMF are urging the Ukrainian government to implement its reform plan, which will allow it to receive international assistance and improve the management of the funds provided, the publication writes.

"EU members are still discussing how to provide additional funding to Kyiv, as the war is expected to continue next year, while Russian and Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks in recent months," the publication said.

Some EU member states, the publication notes, have returned to the idea of using €210 billion in Russian central bank assets immobilized in Europe to obtain additional funding, while others have proposed issuing additional joint debt.

The IMF will help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability in 2027 — Zelenskyy