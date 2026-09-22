The IMF will help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability in 2027 — Zelenskyy

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
05:19 PM • 11821 views
Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino became the director of Apple’s new advertising campaign for the iPhone 18 ProVideo
02:58 PM • 19035 views
The EU extended sanctions against the Russian Federation but removed oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman from the list — media
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 22153 views
This rain is here to stay — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast and warned of cool nights
September 22, 12:20 PM • 33803 views
How to use a seized account during martial law
September 22, 11:11 AM • 24234 views
Ukraine has secured $841 million from the World Bank for pension payments
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 42021 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
September 22, 09:47 AM • 25043 views
"Effectively makes restoration impossible" — Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility with ballistic missiles
September 22, 09:10 AM • 20643 views
Up to 11 hours delayed: which trains are running furthest behind schedule
September 22, 08:27 AM • 16473 views
Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences
September 22, 05:01 AM • 28404 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
85%
748mm
Popular news
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 37439 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 30607 views
Sybiha made a statement regarding Magyar's remarks, mentioning "Orbanism" - Budapest responded with a comparison to rural footballSeptember 22, 12:05 PM • 14386 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 21618 views
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der Leyen01:46 PM • 16082 views
Publications
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der Leyen01:46 PM • 16143 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is Missing01:06 PM • 21693 views
How to use a seized account during martial lawSeptember 22, 12:20 PM • 33810 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 42026 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 37491 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Gitanas Nausėda
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdoseVideo02:01 PM • 10491 views
Converse removed an advertisement after criticism over associations with Ku Klux Klan symbolismSeptember 22, 10:27 AM • 30659 views
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideoSeptember 22, 06:39 AM • 38288 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 28687 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 29725 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
Forbes
Heating
Technology

The IMF will help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability in 2027 — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Zelenskyy said that the IMF would help find some of the funds for Ukraine's financial stability next year. They also discussed commitment laws.

The IMF will help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability in 2027 — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that the IMF would help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability next year, UNN reports. 

"I met with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF will help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability next year. Ultimately, every economic step in support is about fairly protecting our people," Zelenskyy wrote. 

He added that they also discussed the importance of voting on laws that constitute our obligations to our partners. According to him, the Verkhovna Rada has already voted on some of the decisions, and by the end of the year all the other laws necessary for financial support will be put to a vote.

"I spoke about the security situation in Ukraine and the change in Russia's tactics of air attacks. The Russians are trying not only to destroy life as such, but also to paralyze the work of businesses and the state as much as possible. That is why macrofinancial assistance is particularly important for us now," Zelenskyy noted. 

Let us recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed financial support for Ukraine with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. In addition, they exchanged views on the European Union's sanctions policy and the expansion of defense cooperation.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsFinance
Laws
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
International Monetary Fund
Mette Frederiksen
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine