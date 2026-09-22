The IMF will help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability in 2027 — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that the IMF would help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability next year, UNN reports.

"I met with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF will help find some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability next year. Ultimately, every economic step in support is about fairly protecting our people," Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that they also discussed the importance of voting on laws that constitute our obligations to our partners. According to him, the Verkhovna Rada has already voted on some of the decisions, and by the end of the year all the other laws necessary for financial support will be put to a vote.

"I spoke about the security situation in Ukraine and the change in Russia's tactics of air attacks. The Russians are trying not only to destroy life as such, but also to paralyze the work of businesses and the state as much as possible. That is why macrofinancial assistance is particularly important for us now," Zelenskyy noted.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed financial support for Ukraine with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. In addition, they exchanged views on the European Union's sanctions policy and the expansion of defense cooperation.