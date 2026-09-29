Zircon and ballistic missiles launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine - details from Air Force

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
04:35 AM • 8236 views
Russia may send up to 300,000 more people to the front by the end of the year — "Madyar"
04:29 AM • 9542 views
Macron after Russia's strike on the National Academy of Sciences: "This is new evidence of the Russian regime's contempt for science and truth"Photo
03:49 AM • 11453 views
The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground
02:37 AM • 18080 views
In Russia, a week after the "elections," they still have not been able to publish the full results due to "mathematical discrepancies."
01:57 AM • 18782 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have turned Soviet BTR-60s into kamikaze robots to breach Russian defensesPhoto
01:16 AM • 16297 views
Ukraine will produce Aster 30 missiles for one of Europe's most powerful air defense systems
12:37 AM • 17604 views
How the Russians made their "Gerans" even more dangerous and why the new system works better during the day
11:42 PM • 15766 views
Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight: an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged
September 28, 11:17 PM • 14318 views
In Poland, preparations are underway for a possible Russian hybrid attack on the border with Ukraine
September 28, 10:16 PM • 14214 views
In France, the largest forest fire since 1949 was completely extinguished after two months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.3m/s
87%
760mm
Popular news
Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden PanettiereSeptember 28, 09:05 PM • 18044 views
Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separationSeptember 28, 10:05 PM • 15726 views
The President of Moldova emotionally reacted to Russia's "deliberate" strikes on KyivSeptember 28, 10:56 PM • 10278 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 14797 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"12:05 AM • 12717 views
Publications
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain itSeptember 28, 04:37 PM • 42147 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
September 28, 02:10 PM • 45860 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideoSeptember 28, 01:51 PM • 44760 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
September 28, 09:18 AM • 87724 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 79201 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maryana Bezuhla
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first time02:04 AM • 8044 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"12:05 AM • 12970 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 15038 views
Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separationSeptember 28, 10:05 PM • 15932 views
Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden PanettiereSeptember 28, 09:05 PM • 18246 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Facebook
Gold
Film

Zircon and ballistic missiles launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine - details from Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

During the night of September 29, Russia launched a Zircon-type missile, two ballistic missiles, and 152 drones at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 109 targets, including the missiles.

Zircon and ballistic missiles launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine - details from Air Force

Russia struck Ukraine during the night of September 29 with a Zircon-type missile, two ballistic missiles, and 152 drones; all the missiles—the Zircon and the two ballistic missiles—as well as 106 drones were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 29 (from 18:00 on September 28), the enemy attacked with a Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missile from Russia’s Kursk Region; two Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Kursk Region; and 152 Shahed-type attack UAVs (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk—in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; Hvardiiske; and Chauda—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 109 targets:

  • 1 Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missile;
    • 2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;
      • 106 enemy Shahed-type and Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types.

        Hits by the enemy’s air attack weapons were recorded at 24 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 16 locations.

        The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

        Over the past 24 hours, Russia has lost another 1,440 military personnel and nearly 1,500 drones – General Staff29.09.26, 07:21 • 2124 views

        Julia Shramko

        War in Ukraine
        Explosions
        Air raid alert
        War in Ukraine
        Kursk
        Kursk Oblast
        Ukrainian Air Force
        S-400 missile system
        Shahed-136
        9K720 Iskander
        Crimea
        Ukraine
        Donetsk