Zircon and ballistic missiles launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine - details from Air Force

Russia struck Ukraine during the night of September 29 with a Zircon-type missile, two ballistic missiles, and 152 drones; all the missiles—the Zircon and the two ballistic missiles—as well as 106 drones were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 29 (from 18:00 on September 28), the enemy attacked with a Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missile from Russia’s Kursk Region; two Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Kursk Region; and 152 Shahed-type attack UAVs (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk—in Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; Hvardiiske; and Chauda—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 109 targets:

1 Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missile;

2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

106 enemy Shahed-type and Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types.

Hits by the enemy’s air attack weapons were recorded at 24 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 16 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has lost another 1,440 military personnel and nearly 1,500 drones – General Staff