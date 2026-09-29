Over the past 24 hours, Russia has lost another 1,440 military personnel and nearly 1,500 drones – General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded approximately 1,440 more Russian military personnel. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,532,500 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, Russian forces also lost 3 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 4 multiple launch rocket systems and 2 air defense systems.

The greatest losses were recorded among operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles — 1,474 units over the past day. According to the General Staff, their total number since the beginning of the full-scale war has reached 538,702.

Equipment losses

In addition, over the past day Russia lost 296 vehicles and fuel tankers, 6 ground robotic systems and 2 units of special equipment.

Overall, since February 24, 2022, Russia's losses have amounted to 12,388 tanks, 25,463 armored combat vehicles, 50,498 artillery systems, 2,169 multiple launch rocket systems and 1,681 air defense systems. The General Staff notes that the data is being уточнено.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground