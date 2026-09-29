The President of Moldova emotionally reacted to Russia's "deliberate" strikes on Kyiv

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
10:16 PM • 4042 views
In France, the largest forest fire since 1949 was completely extinguished after two months
09:38 PM • 7728 views
Russia will increase military spending by a third in 2027 – it will become the highest since the time of the USSR
08:45 PM • 11207 views
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe reacted to the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and promised to seek Russia’s accountabilityPhoto
07:50 PM • 14769 views
The Starship spacecraft completed its first orbital flight, deploying Starlink satellites into orbit
07:28 PM • 19792 views
The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble
06:35 PM • 18949 views
Russia has already begun an additional mobilization — Zelenskyy
05:32 PM • 23196 views
Putin increased the authorized strength of military personnel in the Russian Federation — how many there will bePhoto
05:19 PM • 23957 views
Ukraine is cutting non-priority expenditures — what will be funded first
September 28, 04:37 PM • 31408 views
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it
Exclusive
September 28, 03:55 PM • 17744 views
A drone crashed near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service said whether the "Yahodyn" checkpoint was damagedVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
82%
756mm
Popular news
Russian strike on the NAS building in Kyiv: number of injured rises to sevenSeptember 28, 01:20 PM • 9756 views
Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announcedVideoSeptember 28, 03:08 PM • 26532 views
A Russian strike destroyed two floors of the National Academy of Sciences building; two scientists are known to have been killed — Commissioner for the Protection of the State LanguageSeptember 28, 03:25 PM • 5628 views
Pope Leo called for concessions for the sake of peace amid the protracted war in Ukraine06:00 PM • 5668 views
In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 24 — what is known about their condition06:25 PM • 4570 views
Publications
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain itSeptember 28, 04:37 PM • 31407 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
September 28, 02:10 PM • 35635 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideoSeptember 28, 01:51 PM • 35767 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
September 28, 09:18 AM • 79510 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 71929 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ed Miliband
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Georgia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Stiller revealed what helped him save his marriage after years of separation10:05 PM • 994 views
Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden Panettiere09:05 PM • 2866 views
Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announcedVideoSeptember 28, 03:08 PM • 26589 views
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27September 28, 12:05 AM • 68183 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV awardSeptember 27, 11:06 PM • 64181 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Shahed-136
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship

The President of Moldova emotionally reacted to Russia's "deliberate" strikes on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Maia Sandu condemned the Russian strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv, where people were killed and injured. She called for supporting Ukraine and punishing Russia.

The President of Moldova emotionally reacted to Russia's "deliberate" strikes on Kyiv

President of Moldova Maia Sandu reacted to the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine and said that Russia is deliberately attacking civilians, their homes, and critically important infrastructure. Sandu wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Russia is attacking Ukraine continuously. Last night and in the morning, cities and communities in various regions of the country came under airstrikes; there are dead and injured.

Moldova has already recorded 39 airspace violations and will receive €120 million to strengthen its air defense22.09.26, 00:38 • 4312 views

Sandu separately mentioned the strikes on Kyiv, where, according to her, the National Academy of Sciences, residential buildings, and a medical facility were attacked. In Kharkiv, dozens of people were injured as a result of the strikes, including children.

"Russia deliberately strikes people"

All these attacks demonstrate that Russia deliberately strikes people – their homes, the economy, and the infrastructure on which their daily lives depend

– said the President of Moldova.

Sandu stressed that Russia must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed. At the same time, she called for continued support for Ukraine and its right to live freely and peacefully.

Russia must answer for its crimes, and Ukraine must continue to be supported in its right to live freely and in peace

– Sandu concluded.

The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble28.09.26, 22:28 • 19796 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
Kharkiv