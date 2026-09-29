The President of Moldova emotionally reacted to Russia's "deliberate" strikes on Kyiv

President of Moldova Maia Sandu reacted to the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine and said that Russia is deliberately attacking civilians, their homes, and critically important infrastructure. Sandu wrote about this on Facebook, reports UNN.

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According to her, Russia is attacking Ukraine continuously. Last night and in the morning, cities and communities in various regions of the country came under airstrikes; there are dead and injured.

Moldova has already recorded 39 airspace violations and will receive €120 million to strengthen its air defense

Sandu separately mentioned the strikes on Kyiv, where, according to her, the National Academy of Sciences, residential buildings, and a medical facility were attacked. In Kharkiv, dozens of people were injured as a result of the strikes, including children.

"Russia deliberately strikes people"

All these attacks demonstrate that Russia deliberately strikes people – their homes, the economy, and the infrastructure on which their daily lives depend – said the President of Moldova.

Sandu stressed that Russia must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed. At the same time, she called for continued support for Ukraine and its right to live freely and peacefully.

Russia must answer for its crimes, and Ukraine must continue to be supported in its right to live freely and in peace – Sandu concluded.

The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble