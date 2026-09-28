In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 24 — what is known about their condition

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
07:28 PM • 672 views
The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble
06:35 PM • 11428 views
Russia has already begun an additional mobilization — Zelenskyy
05:32 PM • 17416 views
Putin increased the authorized strength of military personnel in the Russian Federation — how many there will bePhoto
05:19 PM • 19268 views
Ukraine is cutting non-priority expenditures — what will be funded first
04:37 PM • 22671 views
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 16092 views
A drone crashed near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service said whether the "Yahodyn" checkpoint was damagedVideo
02:47 PM • 18181 views
The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to relocate its work to Lviv – Stefanchuk
02:14 PM • 18405 views
As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 28932 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
01:51 PM • 30026 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.7m/s
74%
756mm
Popular news
EU is preparing an “emergency protocol” as part of its response to hybrid attacksSeptember 28, 10:02 AM • 14892 views
An attempt was made to post bail of more than UAH 3 million for Iryna Mudra, but the payments did not go throughVideoSeptember 28, 10:56 AM • 10955 views
Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry's buildings damaged, four people already injured at the National Academy of SciencesSeptember 28, 12:26 PM • 17991 views
Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hitVideoSeptember 28, 12:48 PM • 32093 views
Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announcedVideo03:08 PM • 16661 views
Publications
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it04:37 PM • 22671 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 28933 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideo01:51 PM • 30027 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
September 28, 09:18 AM • 74021 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 66919 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
North Korea
Dnipro (city)
Georgia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announcedVideo03:08 PM • 16776 views
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27September 28, 12:05 AM • 64363 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV awardSeptember 27, 11:06 PM • 60689 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhotoSeptember 27, 10:05 PM • 57263 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los AngelesSeptember 27, 09:01 PM • 56991 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Social network
Starlink
Heating

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 24 — what is known about their condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

As a result of Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 28, 24 people were injured, including three children. One woman was killed, and six of the injured were hospitalized.

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 24 — what is known about their condition

As a result of Russia's attacks on the capital on September 28, the number of people injured has risen to 24, including three children. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

As many as 24 people have already been injured as a result of enemy attacks on the capital on September 28. Among them are three children 

- Klitschko said. 

According to him, six of the injured, including two children, are being treated in inpatient units of city hospitals.

In addition, a woman was killed as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv.

As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed28.09.26, 17:14 • 18407 views

We remind you

On Monday, September 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 124 attack drones throughout the day, 86 of them jet-powered (Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" and drones of other types). 

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv