In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 24 — what is known about their condition

As a result of Russia's attacks on the capital on September 28, the number of people injured has risen to 24, including three children. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

As many as 24 people have already been injured as a result of enemy attacks on the capital on September 28. Among them are three children - Klitschko said.

According to him, six of the injured, including two children, are being treated in inpatient units of city hospitals.

In addition, a woman was killed as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv.

As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed

We remind you

On Monday, September 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 124 attack drones throughout the day, 86 of them jet-powered (Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" and drones of other types).