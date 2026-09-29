Main enemy of hens-and-chicks is not frost, but water: how to water, feed, and protect the plant

Houseleek (Sempervivum) is a perennial succulent of the Crassulaceae family, commonly known as "hare's cabbage" or "live-forever" because of its ability to survive in the most challenging conditions. The plant forms compact rosettes of fleshy leaves that store moisture, so it easily withstands drought, heat, and even severe frosts. Houseleek is grown as an ornamental plant for rockeries, rock gardens, borders, containers, and even "green roofs"—thanks to its undemanding nature and the wide range of rosette colors, from emerald green to burgundy and silvery violet.

How to properly care for this plant is explained by UNN.

When and where to plant houseleek

The most favorable time for planting is spring, from April to May, when the soil has warmed up but the heat has not yet exhausted young plants. Early autumn, in September, is also suitable, allowing the houseleek to take root before the cold weather.

Choose a sunny or slightly shaded location for planting: the more light the plant receives, the brighter and more intense the color of its rosettes will be. In the shade, houseleek becomes elongated, losing its compactness and ornamental appeal. Ideal locations for this plant include rock gardens, raised flower beds, gaps between stones, and containers or window boxes with good drainage.

Houseleek is also often chosen by Ukrainians for landscaping graves. This hardy plant can grow for a long time without active human care and produce attractive greenery, creating an aesthetic effect.

What type of soil is suitable for houseleek

The main requirements for the soil are looseness and good permeability. Houseleek categorically cannot tolerate heavy, clayey, or waterlogged substrates. The optimal mixture consists of ordinary garden soil, coarse sand, and fine gravel or perlite in an approximate ratio of 2:1:1. A drainage layer of expanded clay, broken brick, or small stones must be placed at the bottom of the planting hole or pot to prevent water from stagnating around the roots. Soil that is too fertile and moist promotes rot and makes the plant vulnerable to disease.

How to water houseleek

Watering is the most important and, at the same time, the simplest aspect of caring for houseleek; the main rule is not to overdo it. Immediately after planting, water the plant moderately until it takes root. After that, water houseleek only during dry periods, when the top layer of soil has completely dried out several centimeters deep. In summer, one watering every 7–10 days is usually sufficient, while in rainy weather or autumn, additional watering is not needed at all—the plant receives enough natural precipitation. The greatest danger to houseleek is excess moisture, which causes the roots and rosettes to rot, rather than drought, which the plant withstands without difficulty.

What to feed houseleek

Houseleek does not require frequent or abundant feeding. On the contrary, excess fertilizer, especially nitrogen fertilizer, harms the plant: it loses the characteristic compactness of its rosette, becomes loose, and becomes more vulnerable to diseases and pests. Once a year, in spring, a small amount of complete mineral fertilizer for succulents or cacti may be applied at half the dose recommended by the manufacturer. Organic fertilizers—humus, compost, and fresh manure—are contraindicated for houseleek because they excessively enrich and moisten the soil.

Pruning and shaping

Houseleek does not require special pruning, as its rosette structure forms naturally. Care consists of removing dry, damaged, or rotting lower leaves at the base of the rosette—this prevents the spread of rot and maintains the neat appearance of the clump. It is worth remembering that the mother rosette blooms only once in its lifetime, producing a flower stalk, and then dies after flowering, leaving numerous daughter rosettes—"pups"—around it. The spent rosette should be carefully removed, making room for young shoots and preserving the decorative appearance of the arrangement.

Diseases and pests of houseleek

When watering rules are followed, houseleek rarely gets sick. The most common problem is rot of the root collar or the rosette itself, which occurs due to excess moisture, especially during the cold season. Affected parts should be removed immediately, while the soil around the plant should be dried out and drainage improved. Occasionally, the plant is attacked by mealybugs or aphids; they are treated with a soapy solution or appropriate insecticides. The best prevention is good drainage, moderate watering, and sufficient ventilation around the plantings.

How to Prepare Houseleek for Winter

Houseleek is an exceptionally frost-resistant plant: most species can withstand temperatures dropping to –30…–35 °C without any covering, provided they are growing in well-drained soil. The main threat in winter is excess moisture. Meltwater and prolonged autumn rains can cause the rosettes to rot. Therefore, in autumn it is worth taking measures to divert moisture: raise the flower bed, ensure drainage, or cover the plants with spruce branches or nonwoven material that allows air to pass through but protects against excess water. There is no need to prune or water houseleek additionally before winter—the plant prepares for its dormant period on its own.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported on how to grow lush dahlias without unnecessary hassle.