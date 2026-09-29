Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillings

Legendary Cinnabons have long been a popular pastry among lovers of cinnamon, soft dough, and sweet icing. For many people, these buns are associated with an autumn atmosphere and coziness, so UNN has collected a top 5 selection of juicy Cinnabons that can be recreated at home.

Where Cinnabons originated

Cinnabons became famous thanks to the American bakery chain Cinnabon, which made sweet cinnamon rolls with creamy icing. The brand’s first bakery opened in 1985, and the legendary version of the pastry was created by the company’s founders themselves. They gradually developed the recipes for the dough, filling, and icing by experimenting with ingredients. Over time, these cinnamon buns became recognizable far beyond the United States. Today, Cinnabons are made in various versions, changing not only the filling but also the dough base and the cream used for serving.

Classic cinnamon Cinnabons

Ingredients

For the dough:

Milk - 240 ml;

Dry yeast - 7 g;

Sugar - 50 g;

Eggs - 2;

Butter - 80 g;

Flour - about 500 g;

Salt - a pinch;

For the filling:

Cinnamon - 2 tbsp.

Brown sugar - 150 g;

Butter - 100 g;

For the icing:

Cream cheese - 100 g;

Butter - 50 g;

Powdered sugar - 80–100 g;

Vanilla - optional.

How to prepare

Knead a yeast dough from the milk, yeast, sugar, eggs, butter, flour, and salt. Cover it and leave it in a warm place to rise.

Roll out the dough into a rectangular sheet.

Brush the surface with softened butter. Mix the cinnamon with the brown sugar and distribute the mixture evenly over the dough.

Roll the sheet into a log and cut it into equal pieces.

Transfer the buns to a baking dish and leave them to rise again.

Bake for approximately 25 minutes at 180 °C.

For the icing, mix the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Spread the cream over the warm Cinnabons.

Poppy seed Cinnabons

Ingredients:

Farmer’s cheese - 250 g;

Oil - 100 ml;

Milk - 100 ml;

Sugar - 80 g;

Flour - 400 g.;

Baking powder - 2 tsp.;

Poppy seed filling - 250 g.

How to prepare

Blend the farmer’s cheese, milk, and oil.

Add the flour and baking powder and knead a soft dough.

Roll it out into a thin rectangular sheet.

Spread the poppy seed filling over the surface.

Roll the dough into a log and cut it into pieces approximately 2.5–3 cm thick.

Place the buns on a baking sheet lined with parchment.

Bake for 35–40 minutes at 180 °C.

The finished Cinnabons can be sprinkled with powdered sugar or topped with cream cheese icing.

Pumpkin cinnamon Cinnabons

Ingredients

For the dough:

Flour - 350 g;

Pumpkin purée - 200 g;

Sugar - 100 g;

Egg - 1;

Butter - 50 g;

Vanilla sugar - 10 g;

Salt - a pinch;

Olive oil - 1 tbsp.

For the starter:

Warm milk - 60 ml;

Dry yeast - 7 g;

Flour - 1 tsp.;

Sugar - ½ tsp.

For the filling:

Butter - 30 g;

Pumpkin purée - 50 g;

Sugar - 70 g;

Cinnamon - 1 tbsp.

For the cream:

Cream cheese - 150 g;

Cream - 80 g;

Powdered sugar - 30 g.

How to prepare

Dissolve the yeast in the warm milk, add a teaspoon of flour and half a teaspoon of sugar. Set the starter aside.

In a separate bowl, mix the pumpkin purée, oil, butter, egg, and sugar.

Sift the flour and add the salt.

Combine the flour mixture with the pumpkin mixture and the starter. Knead the dough and leave it to rise.

For the filling, mix the pumpkin purée, softened butter, sugar, and cinnamon.

Roll out the dough to approximately 30×40 cm and spread the filling over it.

Roll it into a log, cut it into pieces, and place them in a baking dish.

Cover the buns and leave them for approximately 40 minutes.

Bake for 40–45 minutes at 170 °C.

For the cream, whip the cream cheese with the cream and powdered sugar.

Spread the cream over the hot buns and leave them for approximately 20 minutes.

Cinnabons with cappuccino cream

Ingredients

For the dough:

Warm milk - 300 ml;

Dry yeast - 1.5 tsp.;

Sugar - 5 tbsp.;

Butter - 50 g;

Salt - a pinch;

Orange zest - to taste;

Eggs - 3;

Wheat flour - 650 g;

For the filling:

Cinnamon - to taste;

Vegetable oil - for greasing;

Sugar - to taste.

For the cream:

Full-fat sour cream - to taste;

Cappuccino with dark chocolate - 1 sachet;

Sugar substitute - to taste.

How to prepare

Dissolve the sugar, salt, and yeast in warm milk. Leave for approximately 15 minutes.

Add the butter, beaten eggs, and orange zest.

Gradually add the sifted flour and knead the dough.

Cover the bowl with a towel and leave the dough to rise. Then punch it down and knead it well again.

Divide the dough into two parts. Roll each one out into a rectangle.

Brush the sheets of dough with oil and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar.

Roll them up and divide each roll into six pieces.

Place the buns in a greased pan and leave them to rise a little longer.

If desired, brush the tops with beaten egg.

Bake at 190–200 °C until golden brown.

For the cream, beat the heavy sour cream with cappuccino powder and a sugar substitute.

Spread the cream over the slightly cooled cinnamon rolls.

Cottage Cheese Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

For the dough:

5% cottage cheese - 400 g;

Warm milk - 250 ml;

Dry yeast - 11 g;

Sugar - 100 g;

Eggs - 2;

Butter - 80 g;

Salt - ⅓ tsp;

Vanilla sugar - 16 g;

Flour - 600 g.

For the filling:

Butter - 90 g;

Sugar - 150 g;

Cinnamon - 4 tsp.

For the topping:

Mascarpone - 250 g;

Cream cheese - 160 g;

Powdered sugar - 80 g.

How to prepare

Dissolve the yeast and vanilla sugar in warm milk. Leave for approximately 10 minutes.

Combine the cottage cheese with the eggs, sugar, salt, and melted butter. Blend until smooth.

Add the cottage cheese mixture to the milk and yeast mixture.

Gradually add the flour and knead the dough. It should remain soft, elastic, and slightly sticky.

Cover the dough and leave it in a warm place for 1–1.5 hours.

When the dough has increased in volume, roll it out into a rectangular sheet approximately 5–7 mm thick.

Brush the dough with butter.

Mix the sugar with the cinnamon and spread it over the entire surface.

Roll the dough into a log and cut it into approximately 16 pieces.

Place the buns in a parchment-lined pan and leave them for another 30 minutes.

Bake for about 30 minutes at 180 °C.

Combine the mascarpone, cream cheese, and powdered sugar. Spread the cream over the hot, finished cinnamon rolls.

How to store cinnamon rolls properly

To keep the buns soft for longer, first cool them completely to room temperature after baking, and only then pack them for storage or transport.

If the cinnamon rolls need to be stored for a long time, they can be placed in a food container and frozen. Before eating, take the baked goods out of the freezer in advance and leave them to thaw at room temperature. For short-term storage, the buns can be wrapped in paper or placed in a container. Cream-topped cinnamon rolls should also not be tightly wrapped in cling film, as this may affect their texture and the condition of the icing.

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