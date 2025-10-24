Angelina Jolie
Actress, director, humanitarian
Angelina Jolie (born Angelina Jolie Voight) is an American actress and filmmaker who has gained global recognition for both her creative work and her active humanitarian efforts. Her mission focuses on advocating for the rights of refugees, displaced persons, and vulnerable populations worldwide, driven by a deep commitment to global humanitarian causes.
Jolie served as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador since 2001, and later as a Special Envoy, undertaking numerous field missions around the world. She also founded organizations such as the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation and co-founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, supporting poverty eradication, conservation, and humanitarian aid.
2001
Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
2003
Established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in Cambodia to support local areas struggling with poverty
2004
Received honorary Cambodian citizenship for her conservation efforts
2005
Honored with the UN Humanitarian Award for global humanitarian actions
2006
Co-founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which supports disaster relief and wildlife protection
2008
Became co-chair of Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), providing legal aid to unaccompanied minor migrants
2012
Appointed Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees
2013
Received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
2021
Became the "godmother" of the "Women for Bees" initiative, which trains women in beekeeping worldwide
2022
Visited Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to meet with displaced persons and children