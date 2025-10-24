Angelina Jolie

Actress, director, humanitarian

Angelina Jolie (born Angelina Jolie Voight) is an American actress and filmmaker who has gained global recognition for both her creative work and her active humanitarian efforts. Her mission focuses on advocating for the rights of refugees, displaced persons, and vulnerable populations worldwide, driven by a deep commitment to global humanitarian causes. Jolie served as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador since 2001, and later as a Special Envoy, undertaking numerous field missions around the world. She also founded organizations such as the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation and co-founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, supporting poverty eradication, conservation, and humanitarian aid.