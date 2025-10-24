Angelina Jolie

$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16520 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29020 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23359 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 27956 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24526 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40902 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25675 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20032 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28171 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76063 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10469 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36363 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36762 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14390 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17644 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29926 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53116 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36365 views
Angelina Jolie

Actress, director, humanitarian
Angelina Jolie (born Angelina Jolie Voight) is an American actress and filmmaker who has gained global recognition for both her creative work and her active humanitarian efforts. Her mission focuses on advocating for the rights of refugees, displaced persons, and vulnerable populations worldwide, driven by a deep commitment to global humanitarian causes. Jolie served as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador since 2001, and later as a Special Envoy, undertaking numerous field missions around the world. She also founded organizations such as the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation and co-founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, supporting poverty eradication, conservation, and humanitarian aid.
2001
Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
2003
Established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in Cambodia to support local areas struggling with poverty
2004
Received honorary Cambodian citizenship for her conservation efforts
2005
Honored with the UN Humanitarian Award for global humanitarian actions
2006
Co-founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which supports disaster relief and wildlife protection
2008
Became co-chair of Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), providing legal aid to unaccompanied minor migrants
2012
Appointed Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees
2013
Received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
2021
Became the "godmother" of the "Women for Bees" initiative, which trains women in beekeeping worldwide
2022
Visited Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to meet with displaced persons and children
News by theme
US to offer migrant teens $2,500 for voluntary return home - Bloomberg

The US government is implementing a program that allows unaccompanied minor migrants to receive $2,500 for voluntarily returning to their home country after approval by an immigration judge. Human rights advocates warn of potential pressure on minors to waive legal protections.

News of the World • October 4, 11:18 AM • 5067 views