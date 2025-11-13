$42.010.06
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Roger Waters, the founder of the legendary band Pink Floyd, stated that Angelina Jolie and other celebrities who support Ukraine are "absolute ignoramuses" regarding the history and essence of the "conflict." He emphasized the need to study various sources of information before providing support to any side.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's trip to Ukraine indicates her "absolute ignorance": she "knows nothing about the history and essence of the conflict," like other celebrities who support the "Kyiv regime." This was stated by Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters in an interview with the Russian propaganda agency "RIA Novosti," UNN reports.

Details

"I am sure that Angelina Jolie is absolutely 'dark' on this issue," the musician said.

He emphasized that before providing support to any side of the conflict, it is necessary to understand its essence and at least read the history of Ukraine, and one should read not only those sources with which one agrees, but also those that reflect the opposite point of view.

In particular, Waters suggested recalling how US Secretary of State James Baker assured Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand "an inch to the east," but NATO did not keep its promise and continued its eastward expansion.

Angelina Jolie doesn't know this. She's never heard of James Baker. They're "dark" - Sean Penn, Bono, and David Gilmour (Pink Floyd co-founder - ed.) - they're all absolute ignoramuses

- said Waters.

He added that the stars he mentioned "know absolutely nothing about the situation and believe the propaganda."

Context

Hollywood star and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv. She spoke with medics, volunteers, and families living under the threat of shelling.

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie received gratitude from border guards for her constant support of Ukraine and attention to those affected by the war.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPoliticsCulture
War in Ukraine
Angelina Jolie
NATO
Ukraine