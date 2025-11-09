"It was difficult but inspiring": Jolie on her visit to Ukraine

Hollywood star and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie commented on her visit to Mykolaiv and Kherson, noting that it was difficult but inspiring. Jolie wrote about this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

This week I visited Mykolaiv and Kherson in Ukraine to meet with families living on the front lines. The drone threat was constant and palpable. A quiet hum could be heard in the sky. Locals call it a "human safari" as drones are used to constantly monitor, hunt, and terrorize people. There was a moment when we had to stop and wait for a drone to fly over us. I was in protective gear, and for me, it was only a few days. But the families here live with this every day. They moved their schools, clinics, and kindergartens to fortified basements, deciding that life would go on. It was difficult but inspiring. - Jolie wrote.

She added that many people told her about the psychological toll of living under constant threat and the deep fear of being forgotten by the world.

It is difficult to understand how, in a world with such powerful diplomatic potential, civilians in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Yemen, and many other places suffer daily – as if the authorities can do nothing to end these conflicts and protect all civilians equally. The incredible courage and skill of local organizations and volunteers, and those who support them, give me hope. If they can find the strength, then governments should also be capable of doing so. - Jolie noted.

Recall

Hollywood star and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv. She spoke with medics, volunteers, and families living under the threat of shelling.

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie received gratitude from border guards for her constant support of Ukraine and attention to those affected by the war.