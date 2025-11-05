ukenru
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1630 views

Angelina Jolie's humanitarian mission to Kherson ended in an incident when a member of her team was stopped at a checkpoint and handed a summons. The Ukrainian Ground Forces deleted the statement about the event, and the Ukrainian government was not notified of the actress's visit.

Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard

The humanitarian mission of Hollywood actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie to Ukraine ended with an unexpected incident. As reported by Politico, during a trip to frontline Kherson, one of her team members got into a conflict with local TCC employees, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian officials, the man accompanying Jolie was stopped at a checkpoint, after which he was allegedly served with a summons to the army. The media claim that it was the actress's driver, who is a reservist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The regional military enlistment office in Mykolaiv confirmed that he was ordered to report for military retraining.

"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US22.09.25, 13:56 • 83661 view

At the same time, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which initially published a statement with details of the event, later deleted it.

The information disseminated in the media is distorted, an investigation is currently underway and all circumstances are being clarified 

– the message says.

According to Politico sources, the Ukrainian government was not warned about Jolie's visit, and the actress arrived in the country via a pedestrian border. Representatives of Jolie herself refused to comment on the situation.

Recall

This is Angelina Jolie's second visit to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion – she previously visited Lviv in 2022.

Earlier today, MP Honcharenko reported that Jolie is visiting Ukraine. 

Stepan Haftko

