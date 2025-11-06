ukenru
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
Angelina Jolie's visit to Mykolaiv and Kherson officially confirmed: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

Hollywood star and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv. She spoke with medics, volunteers, and families living under the threat of shelling.

Angelina Jolie's visit to Mykolaiv and Kherson officially confirmed: details revealed

Angelina Jolie visited the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war with the Legacy of War Foundation. The star of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," and UN Goodwill Ambassador spent time in Kherson and Mykolaiv, communicating with medical staff and volunteers.

UNN reports with reference to the Legacy of War Foundation.

Details

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv on the frontline in southern Ukraine. The Hollywood star and long-time UN High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador spent time with medical personnel, families, and volunteers who continue their daily lives under the threat of shelling from Russia.

Jolie saw how in some parts of the cities, nets were installed over public roads to try and provide some protection against Russian drone attacks.

The actress visited underground fortifications, observing how people continue treatment and education in appropriate conditions.

Residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson live in danger every day, but they refuse to give up. At a time when governments around the world are turning away from protecting civilians, their strength and mutual support are striking. After almost three years of conflict, exhaustion is visible, but so is determination. Families want safety, peace, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

- Jolie said.

According to the film star, residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson belong to many communities living in protracted conflicts around the world, including civilians in Sudan, Gaza, and the DRC.

Each situation has its own story, but the human experience is familiar: displacement, loss, and the daily effort to maintain dignity.

- Jolie noted.

She advocated for the protection of civilians and noted that diplomacy should not disappear in the brutal confrontation of weapons and technology.

Recall

Yesterday, information emerged that Angelina Jolie's humanitarian mission to Kherson ended with an incident when a member of her team was stopped at a checkpoint and handed a summons. The Ukrainian Ground Forces deleted the statement about the event, and the Ukrainian government was not notified of the actress's visit.

Ihor Telezhnikov

