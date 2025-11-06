Angelina Jolie's visit to Mykolaiv and Kherson officially confirmed: details revealed

Angelina Jolie visited the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war with the Legacy of War Foundation. The star of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," and UN Goodwill Ambassador spent time in Kherson and Mykolaiv, communicating with medical staff and volunteers.

UNN reports with reference to the Legacy of War Foundation.

Details

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv on the frontline in southern Ukraine. The Hollywood star and long-time UN High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador spent time with medical personnel, families, and volunteers who continue their daily lives under the threat of shelling from Russia.

Jolie saw how in some parts of the cities, nets were installed over public roads to try and provide some protection against Russian drone attacks.

The actress visited underground fortifications, observing how people continue treatment and education in appropriate conditions.

Residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson live in danger every day, but they refuse to give up. At a time when governments around the world are turning away from protecting civilians, their strength and mutual support are striking. After almost three years of conflict, exhaustion is visible, but so is determination. Families want safety, peace, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. - Jolie said.

According to the film star, residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson belong to many communities living in protracted conflicts around the world, including civilians in Sudan, Gaza, and the DRC.

Each situation has its own story, but the human experience is familiar: displacement, loss, and the daily effort to maintain dignity. - Jolie noted.

She advocated for the protection of civilians and noted that diplomacy should not disappear in the brutal confrontation of weapons and technology.

Recall

Yesterday, information emerged that Angelina Jolie's humanitarian mission to Kherson ended with an incident when a member of her team was stopped at a checkpoint and handed a summons. The Ukrainian Ground Forces deleted the statement about the event, and the Ukrainian government was not notified of the actress's visit.

