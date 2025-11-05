Angelina Jolie visited Kherson - MP Honcharenko

American actress, model, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie has arrived in frontline Kherson. This was reported by UNN with reference to Oleksiy Honcharenko's Telegram channel.

Angelina Jolie in Kherson - the official reported.

It is rumored online that actress Angelina Jolie came to Ukraine as part of a charitable aid program and visited medical facilities. Photos of Angelina Jolie playing with children have also appeared.

This is not the actress's first visit to Ukraine. Earlier, Jolie visited Lviv, where she met with displaced persons. Her arrival in Kherson once again drew the world's attention to the situation in the frontline regions of Ukraine.

Hollywood actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Lviv. The unexpected arrival of the star became the reason for many memes with her participation.