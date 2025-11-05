ukenru
Angelina Jolie visited Kherson - MP Honcharenko

Kyiv • UNN

 1802 views

American actress Angelina Jolie visited Kherson, as reported by Oleksiy Honcharenko. This is not the actress's first visit to Ukraine; she was previously in Lviv.

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson - MP Honcharenko

American actress, model, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie has arrived in frontline Kherson. This was reported by UNN with reference to Oleksiy Honcharenko's Telegram channel.

Details

Angelina Jolie in Kherson

- the official reported.

It is rumored online that actress Angelina Jolie came to Ukraine as part of a charitable aid program and visited medical facilities. Photos of Angelina Jolie playing with children have also appeared.

This is not the actress's first visit to Ukraine. Earlier, Jolie visited Lviv, where she met with displaced persons. Her arrival in Kherson once again drew the world's attention to the situation in the frontline regions of Ukraine.

Recall

Hollywood actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visited Lviv. The unexpected arrival of the star became the reason for many memes with her participation.

Alla Kiosak

