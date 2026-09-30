Ukraine has called for an urgent review of the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied city of Oleshky at the OSCE

Ukraine has submitted for urgent consideration by the OSCE Permanent Council the issue of the humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this, calling on the international community to take immediate action, UNN writes.

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Sybiha said that the issue titled "On the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation" would be considered tomorrow.

The Ukrainian delegation will inform the participating states about the horrific situation created by the Russian occupation authorities, which are holding civilians, including children, hostage.

This is nothing other than a man-made humanitarian catastrophe. We will continue exposing cynical Russian war propaganda and ensuring that the international community knows the truth about what is happening in Oleshky - Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

He also noted that the situation in Oleshky is critical and requires urgent action by the international community. The Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship and all participating states must condemn the aggressor and exert the maximum possible pressure on Russia.

Oleshky urgently needs humanitarian aid. Russia must be forced to allow it in immediately.

Russia is preparing staged videos with residents of Oleshky to conceal the humanitarian catastrophe — Sybiha