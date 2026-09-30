The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated nearly 1,500 occupiers in one day

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,533,970 personnel as of September 30. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,470 military personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 21 artillery systems and 2 enemy multiple-launch rocket systems.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 1,393 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 332 vehicles and fuel tankers.

Russia's total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,388 tanks, 25,463 armored combat vehicles, 50,519 artillery systems, 2,171 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,682 air defense systems.

The enemy has also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 540,095 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,121 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces have destroyed 155,363 enemy vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,770 pieces of special equipment, and 2,789 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнюється.

Recall

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russia had begun covert mobilization and could additionally send up to 300,000 people to the front by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground