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Ukraine asks the EU to use Russian assets to cover a $78 billion deficit - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2526 views

Serhii Marchenko called on the EU to use Russia's frozen assets to cover Ukraine's military and financial shortfall in 2027.

Ukraine asks the EU to use Russian assets to cover a $78 billion deficit - media

Ukraine called on the European Union to use blocked Russian assets to help cover the country's financial and military shortfall next year, which could reach $78 billion if allies do not increase their contributions. This is reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, during a meeting with representatives of international donors and financial institutions in Brussels, called on partners to make a decision regarding the frozen Russian assets.

We need our friends, our European politicians, to be brave enough and take some bold actions. Unfortunately, the war is lasting longer, the war is harder, and we need to ensure some resolution of the issue of the frozen Russian assets or provide other means for survival

- Marchenko said.

According to him, using Russian assets would be both a practical and fair solution for covering Ukraine's extraordinary wartime expenses, protecting its debt sustainability and ensuring moscow's accountability for the aggression.

We remind you

EU leaders are set to call on Ukraine to accelerate work on domestic reforms, which will make it possible to unlock billions of euros in financial support earmarked for 2026.

The EU decision on €3 billion for Ukraine demonstrates progress in implementing reforms, says Marchenko25.09.26, 02:28 • 4920 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsFinance
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Serhiy Marchenko
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