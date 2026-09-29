Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 attack drones over 12 hours

During the day on September 29 (from 6:30 to 18:00), Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 112 strike UAVs (29 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, "Banderol"/"Dan-T" drones, and drones of other types. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the specified period, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 95 UAVs (18 of them jet-powered). As of 18:00, several strike drones were observed in the airspace.

We would like to remind you

As a result of Russia’s overnight strikes, facilities were damaged in the capital, Odesa region, and other regions. Among them were energy infrastructure and civilian infrastructure.