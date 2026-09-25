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The EU decision on €3 billion for Ukraine demonstrates progress in implementing reforms, says Marchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko calls the EU’s disbursement of nearly €3 billion to Ukraine evidence of progress in implementing reforms. The funds were allocated under the Ukraine Facility.

The EU decision on €3 billion for Ukraine demonstrates progress in implementing reforms, says Marchenko

The decision by the Council of the European Union to disburse nearly €3 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility instrument demonstrates progress in carrying out reforms. Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko stated this, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the €3 billion in EU support under the "Ukraine Support Mechanism" is "already on its way."

This decision demonstrates progress in carrying out reforms: 84 of the 95 measures provided for in the Ukraine Plan have already been implemented

- Marchenko noted.

We would like to remind you

The EU approved the disbursement of nearly €3 billion in support for Ukraine, with Norway making a financial contribution.

EU funding under the Ukraine Facility is "intended to strengthen Ukraine's macroeconomic stability, recovery and modernization, ensure the functioning of its public administration, and support its reform efforts."

The EU is considering accelerating the provision to Ukraine of €45 billion scheduled for 202724.09.26, 22:14 • 2266 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Serhiy Marchenko
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