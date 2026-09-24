The EU is considering accelerating the provision to Ukraine of €45 billion scheduled for 2027

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The European Commission is considering the possibility of bringing forward the provision to Ukraine of €45 billion earmarked for 2027 under the EU’s €90 billion loan program. Euractiv reports this, according to UNN.

"The European Commission is considering the possibility of bringing forward the second half of the €90 billion EU loan allocated for the whole of 2027 to the first half of the new year," the publication writes.

Brussels is facing calls to release the funds to Ukraine ahead of schedule, as, according to the government in Kyiv, the country is facing a budget deficit of €23.5 billion this year.

"To prevent a crisis and in view of the approaching harsh winter, Commission officials are now considering moving the bulk of the second tranche of €45 billion, intended for next year, to the first half of 2027 to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs," the publication adds.

According to Kyiv’s estimates, the budget deficit will amount to $32.6 billion in 2027.

According to an official familiar with the meeting, while the Ukrainian president insisted on accelerating deliveries of air defense systems, Ursula von der Leyen urged Zelenskyy to carry out reforms to unlock EU funds.

This year, Ukraine has not yet received a total of €37 billion in the form of an EU loan and funds from the European Peace Facility. At the same time, EU officials in Brussels are becoming increasingly frustrated by the slowdown in the pace of reforms in Ukraine.

It should be recalled

Canada is negotiating support for the EU loan to Ukraine, as Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks closer transatlantic ties to reduce his country’s dependence on the United States.