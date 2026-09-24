Russian drones attacked Bukovyna - the targets were energy infrastructure and border crossing points

On September 24, Russia attacked Chernivtsi region, targeting border crossing points on Ukraine’s borders with Romania and Moldova, as well as energy infrastructure. Three of the four drones were neutralized; the fourth flew in the direction of Romania. This was reported by Ruslan Osyponenko, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, on social media on September 24, UNN writes.

During today’s Russian attack, four UAVs were recorded over Bukovyna. The enemy’s strike weapons targeted an energy facility and border infrastructure, including international crossing points on the Ukrainian-Romanian and Ukrainian-Moldovan borders - Osyponenko reported.

According to him, "three drones were destroyed by air defense forces outside populated areas. Fortunately, there were no casualties or destruction."

"The fourth left the region in the direction of Romania’s Suceava County," he stated.

Russia launched massive attack on Odesa region - Romania scrambled F-16s and F-18s, while Moldova closed part of its airspace because of drones

On September 24, Romania reported scrambling fighter jets amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the fall of an airborne target in the country. Drone debris was also found in Moldova.

In Moldova, fragments believed to be from a Gerbera drone with an onboard camera were discovered