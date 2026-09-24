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In Moldova, fragments believed to be from a Gerbera drone with an onboard camera were discovered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

Fragments of a suspected Russian Gerbera drone with a camera were discovered in Moldova’s Florești District. The aircraft crashed into a tree, fell, and exploded.

In Moldova, fragments believed to be from a Gerbera drone with an onboard camera were discovered
Photo: Moldovan police

In Moldova’s Florești District, fragments of a Gerbera-type drone were discovered, which, according to the police’s preliminary findings, is used by Russia. The aircraft was equipped with an onboard camera. This was stated in a Facebook statement by the police, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary findings, this is the first time an aircraft of this type has been discovered in the territory of the Republic of Moldova. Among other things, it was equipped with an onboard camera.

Experts established that the drone collided with a tree, after which it fell to the ground and exploded.

Photo: Moldovan police

Police officers continue their investigation to establish the exact model, manufacturer, technical specifications, and all the circumstances of the incident.

The aircraft’s exact identification must be confirmed by the results of specialized examinations.

We remind you

On September 24, at least four instances of unidentified drones flying through Moldova’s airspace were recorded against the backdrop of Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine. As a result, the northern part of Moldova’s airspace was temporarily closed.

Four "Zircon" missiles and three ballistic missiles were neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's massive attack24.09.26, 08:21 • 24474 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
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