Sabotage of "Nord Stream": Croatian court allows extradition of Ukrainian to Germany

A court in Croatia has ruled to extradite to Germany a Ukrainian citizen suspected of involvement in the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the German prosecutor's office, the suspect was allegedly a scuba diver and part of a group that organized the explosions, which occurred after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

The explosions, which Russia and Western countries called sabotage, damaged the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline — a vital route for the export of Russian gas to Europe — as well as a branch of Nord Stream 2, which had not yet been commissioned.

The Ukrainian's lawyer, Mykola Katerynchuk, called the court ruling issued last Friday biased and politicized and said that an appeal would be filed.

German courts found that the case fell under their jurisdiction because the damaged pipelines terminate in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and their destruction affected Germany's energy and internal security — the statement said.

Nord Stream case: another suspect arrested in Croatia