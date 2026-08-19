Nord Stream case: another suspect arrested in Croatia

Another suspect in the case concerning the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline has been detained in Croatia, the German Federal Prosecutor General's Office reports, UNN writes.

Details

As stated on the website of the German Federal Prosecutor General's Office, "this morning (19 August 2026), the Federal Prosecutor General's Office had Ukrainian national Vladimir Z. detained in Pula (Croatia) by local police forces coordinated by the Zagreb Police Department, in execution of a European arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Federal Court on 3 June 2024."

"The suspect will be brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court after his extradition from Croatia," the statement says.

The German Federal Prosecutor General's Office reportedly filed an indictment against another suspect, Serhii K. (Serhii K.), with the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court in Hamburg on 30 June 2026.

German prosecutor's office has brought charges against Serhiy Kuznetsov in the case of the sabotage of Nord Stream