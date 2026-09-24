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In the Czech Republic, 16 houses dating back 7,000 years were found near a motorway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Archaeologists discovered a complex of dwellings belonging to the Linear Pottery culture. The finds include 1,879 domestic structures and 65 burials.

In the Czech Republic, 16 houses dating back 7,000 years were found near a motorway

In the Czech Republic, while constructing a new high-speed highway, archaeologists came across an entire complex of ancient structures that expanded understanding of the settlement of this region by the first farmers. Arkeonews reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to archaeologists, these 16 ancient houses were built 7,000 years ago. It is also noted that these structures belonged to the Linear Pottery culture.

Some of the houses were up to 36 meters long, which may indicate enormous labor costs long before the emergence of the first cities.

Archaeologists also found storage pits for preserving crops, ovens for cooking and heating, and other objects related to everyday life.

In total, specialists documented 1,879 domestic features, 65 burials, and one human burial inside a domestic pit.

To remind you

Archaeologists discovered 23 more ancient images of ships carved into the walls of a temple in Kition-Kathari, Cyprus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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