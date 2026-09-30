German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul considers it "entirely likely" that in the future Europe "will be able to build good relations with Russia." He said this in response to questions from members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

According to Wadephul, Europe "has no grievances against Russia itself or the Russian people."

We have a serious problem with the current Russian regime, which launched and is waging this illegal war of aggression. At present and, probably, in the near future, European security must be built not together with Russia, but against Russia - the German foreign minister said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Europeans should already determine the future format of their relations with the Russian Federation, and to do so, they need to sit down at the negotiating table. And, according to the minister, "there are now signs that such negotiations may begin soon." At the same time, it is necessary "to prevent the United States from maintaining a monopoly on conducting negotiations" on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We must take part in them. After all, the war is being waged on European territory," Wadephul stressed.

We would like to remind you

The other day, Berlin called on Moscow to cease fire and de-escalate. Lavrov rejected the calls and accused Germany of supporting Ukraine.

Germany's Foreign Minister called Putin's belligerent imperialism the greatest threat to Europe