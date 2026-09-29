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Germany's Foreign Minister called Putin's belligerent imperialism the greatest threat to Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Johann Wadephul urged people not to question the threat posed by Moscow. He criticized Fico's doubts about NATO guarantees.

Germany's Foreign Minister called Putin's belligerent imperialism the greatest threat to Europe
Johann Wadephul. Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Russian imperialism poses the greatest threat to Europe, and questioning this is irresponsible. Germany's representative Johann Wadephul said this in Slovakia on Tuesday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"The greatest threat to the freedom of our continent comes from Moscow. The greatest danger to Europe is the bellicose imperialism of (Russian President — ed.) Putin," German politician Johann Wadephul said during a meeting with his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanár.

"Questioning these facts is not only a sign of a lack of solidarity, but also simply irresponsible."

The publication adds that Slovakia, whose government is headed by left-nationalist Prime Minister Robert Fico, has expressed doubts about the European Union and NATO's response to the war that began after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Fico maintains warm relations with Moscow, including holding meetings with Putin, and is also clashing with the EU over measures aimed at ending supplies of Russian oil and gas, which Bratislava still needs.

This month, Fico criticized unnamed Western politicians for seeking to foment a conflict between NATO and Russia after the "failed" strategy of defeating Moscow.

He also said that Europe was closer to war than ever and expressed a desire to keep Slovakia from participating in the conflict.

In a television interview over the weekend, he said he did not believe that partners would send troops to help Slovakia in the event of war. Fico noted that he would prefer to remain neutral, but that NATO membership obliges him otherwise.

Germany has tightened control over the Russian embassy and Kremlin-linked businesspeople29.09.26, 15:42 • 1618 views

To add

Slovak opposition parties criticized Fico for questioning Slovakia's commitment to the principle of NATO collective defense.

Wadephul said on Tuesday that states must rely on security guarantees, and that doubts about NATO's ability to deter threats endanger "all of us."

He also recalled that the EU had already faced "systematic obstruction" from Hungary during the tenure of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whose 16-year rule ended in an electoral defeat earlier this year. Orbán often obstructed the adoption of EU measures concerning Russia.

Earlier this year, Slovakia — together with Hungary and the Czech Republic — refused to participate in the EU's lending program for Ukraine, and in the past delayed the imposition of sanctions against Russia over energy policy issues.

Wadephul said that "blockages" in Brussels weaken the EU.

"Ultimately, this does the most harm to the side that resorts to blocking," he noted.

Antonina Tumanova

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