Germany has tightened control over the Russian embassy and Kremlin-linked businesspeople

German intelligence services have stepped up surveillance of the Russian embassy in Berlin. In recent days, vehicles belonging to security agencies have been regularly parked near the diplomatic mission, while helicopters have been regularly flying over the premises. Bild learned this from sources in the German government, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, according to the publication, the German authorities intend to scrutinize more carefully, upon entry, Russian businesspeople linked to the Kremlin, as well as members of their families: they may be questioned in detail about the purpose of their trip and their activities in Germany.

Berlin officially announced the tightening of border controls on Russian citizens in general back in early September—along with the closure of the Russian consulate general in Bonn and the "Russian House" following Moscow’s accusations of involvement in an attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport. Russia denies these accusations.

Germany will close the Russian consulate and the "Russian House"

The measures are being taken against the backdrop of several cases involving suspected Russian espionage. In September, Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office charged a woman who, according to the investigation, had passed information to a Russian intelligence officer working at the embassy in Berlin. After her arrest, Germany expelled a Russian diplomat whom the authorities consider to be an intelligence officer.