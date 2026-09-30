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Slovakia’s parliament dismisses minister, Fico’s coalition under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Slovakia’s parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Minister Tomáš Taraba with the support of a coalition party. Fico suggests early elections in January.

Slovakia’s parliament dismisses minister, Fico’s coalition under threat

The Slovak parliament passed a vote of no confidence in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment Tomáš Taraba. This decision could seriously affect the stability of Robert Fico’s government coalition, UNN reports, citing TASR.

Details

Reuters, in turn, уточнює that lawmakers from the Slovak National Party, which is part of the governing coalition and had previously nominated Taraba for the post, voted alongside the opposition to dismiss Taraba.

The junior party in Slovakia’s left-nationalist coalition voted alongside the parliamentary opposition on Tuesday to dismiss the minister, increasing the likelihood of the collapse of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s pro-Russian government and the holding of early elections

- the publication writes.

It is noted that under the Slovak Constitution, after parliament passes a vote of no confidence in a member of the government, the head of state must dismiss the minister.

Context

The day before, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that early parliamentary elections could be held as early as January due to a conflict within the governing coalition.

Fico called the current coalition the most difficult of all those he has had to lead. The next parliamentary elections in Slovakia are due to take place in September 2027.

Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and Russia20.09.26, 08:43 • 8372 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Robert Fico
Slovakia