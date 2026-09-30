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Ukrainian F-16s have destroyed more than 3,150 targets, including 666 missiles, says the commander of the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Ukrainian F-16 pilots have shot down more than 3,150 aerial targets and carried out more than 650 strikes against enemy ground targets. The transition to F-16 Block 70/72 is currently being discussed.

Ukrainian F-16s have destroyed more than 3,150 targets, including 666 missiles, says the commander of the Air Force

Ukrainian F-16 pilots have shot down more than three thousand targets, including 666 missiles. Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said this, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, during the war in Ukraine, F-16 pilots have achieved significant success in shooting down aerial targets and carrying out air strikes against enemy facilities.

Our pilots are using the available F-16s as effectively as possible with a limited supply of ammunition. Using various types of weaponry, Ukrainian F-16 pilots have already shot down more than 3,150 aerial targets: 666 cruise missiles and approximately 2,500 UAVs of various types, and have carried out more than 650 air strikes against the enemy's ground targets

- Kryvonozhko said during a meeting with representatives of Lockheed Martin.

The representatives of the American company also discussed with the Ukrainian delegation the prospect of the Air Force transitioning to new modifications of the Fighting Falcon, specifically the F-16 Block 70/72.

To remind you

Ukraine and Belgium agreed to transfer three F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2026. Kyiv will receive the aircraft through an accelerated procedure.

Ukraine is experiencing a severe shortage of "air-to-air" missiles for F-16s - media03.09.26, 15:17 • 10234 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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