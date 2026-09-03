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Ukraine is experiencing a severe shortage of "air-to-air" missiles for F-16s - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Due to the acute shortage of "air-to-air" missiles, Ukrainian F-16s sometimes rely solely on guns. Weapons supplies are being rationed.

Ukraine is experiencing a severe shortage of "air-to-air" missiles for F-16s - media

Ukrainian F-16 pilots are facing such an acute shortage of air-to-air missiles that during some daytime sorties they rely exclusively on the fighters’ internal cannon to counter Russian aerial threats. This was reported by a journalist who recently spoke with a senior commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, UNN reports, citing the TWZ Newsletter.

The publication notes that the shortage of air-to-air missiles means that available weapons stocks are currently being rationed.

This information offers a striking insight into the everyday reality of Ukrainian F-16 operations. Although aircraft may be available, pilots may be ready, and Russian drones and cruise missiles may be approaching, there may simply not be enough missiles to equip the fighters.

According to Newsmax journalist Shelby Wilder, Ukraine’s Air Force can track missile shipments as they cross the country’s border, with personnel counting not only the hours but also the minutes until the weapons reach the aircraft. The concern is whether the missiles will arrive in time for the next Russian airstrike.

Ukraine has a shortage not only of missiles for Patriot systems, but also for other air defense systems - Ihnat24.08.26, 15:55 • 24290 views

A Ukrainian commander who identified himself by the call sign "Phantom" and said he was the commander of the 107th Wing confirmed the fundamental problem when asked directly whether Ukraine was experiencing an acute shortage of missiles for its F-16s.

"Yes, it is true. Any aircraft without weapons… is useless," Phantom said.

The publication notes that this straightforward assessment is particularly striking given the tasks Ukraine assigns to its F-16s and the relentless Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

We would add

The fighters have become an important part of Ukraine’s multilayered air defense system, hunting Russian drones and cruise missiles, as well as providing a potential counter to Russian combat aircraft and conducting sorties against ground targets. Ukraine has operated F-16s since the summer of 2024.

"We are focused on protecting our airspace from Russian drones in order to protect our infrastructure inside the country," Phantom said. "Our priority target is cruise missiles."

Missiles are needed to destroy as many of the approaching threats as possible before they reach Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, and the F-16 fighter is primarily armed with medium-range AIM-120 (AMRAAM) air-to-air missiles and shorter-range AIM-9 Sidewinders.

There are missiles for Patriot in the world, only a political decision is needed to transfer them to Ukraine - Zelenskyy01.08.26, 22:15 • 8979 views

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