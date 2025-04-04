Ukrainian volunteers delivered three trucks of protective nets for the army as part of the "Web" project. Used fishing nets
effectively protect positions from enemy drones, creating multi-level defense.
The organization plans to allocate more than UAH 10 million for the renovation of the specialized school. The businessman has
already provided UAH 1 million for the start of work and the purchase of equipment. According to the philanthropist, the
restoration of a military university in Ukraine has several key reasons that contribute to strengthening national security and
developing professional armed forces.