Philanthropist Oleg Krot plans to restore a military university in Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities and develop pro-pharmaceuticals

The organization plans to allocate more than UAH 10 million for the renovation of the specialized school. The businessman has already provided UAH 1 million for the start of work and the purchase of equipment. According to the philanthropist, the restoration of a military university in Ukraine has several key reasons that contribute to strengthening national security and developing professional armed forces.