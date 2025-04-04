$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10515 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 18348 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58343 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202919 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116847 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381748 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304219 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212800 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243730 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254852 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122545 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202920 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381749 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249783 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304220 views
Persons

Oleg Krot

He is an investor, innovator, entrepreneur, and expert in the technology, IT, and esports industries.
News by theme

Patron Oleg Krot, together with volunteer organizations, delivered about 600 tons of nets for the front as part of the "Web" project

Ukrainian volunteers delivered three trucks of protective nets for the army as part of the "Web" project. Used fishing nets effectively protect positions from enemy drones, creating multi-level defense.

Business News • March 10, 06:17 PM • 27087 views

Philanthropist Oleg Krot plans to restore a military university in Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities and develop pro-pharmaceuticals

The organization plans to allocate more than UAH 10 million for the renovation of the specialized school. The businessman has already provided UAH 1 million for the start of work and the purchase of equipment. According to the philanthropist, the restoration of a military university in Ukraine has several key reasons that contribute to strengthening national security and developing professional armed forces.

Business News • June 17, 12:25 PM • 106744 views