Philanthropist Oleg Krot plans to restore a military university in Ukraine to strengthen defense capabilities and develop pro-pharmaceuticals

Philanthropist Oleg Krot, known for his charitable activities, has plans to restore a military university in Ukraine. A well-known co-founder of the NGO Techiia Foundation and a volunteer, Krot and his partners continue to support the Ukrainian military and educational institutions. This was reported by Forbes and UNN.

"When the war broke out, I saw how selflessly the military defended us and are still defending us. Especially looking at the state of the specialized universities. We need to do everything to ensure that the conditions for the military's education are decent, and stop thinking that it will somehow grow together," says philanthropist Oleg Krot.

The organization plans to allocate more than UAH 10 million for the renovation of the specialized school. The businessman has already provided UAH 1 million for the start of work and the purchase of equipment.

"I will encourage my friends and partners to join the project. We will also put the military museum in order to capture everything that our incredible defenders have done for the victory of our country," says philanthropist Oleh Krot.

The restoration of a military university in Ukraine, according to the philanthropist, has several key reasons that contribute to strengthening national security and developing professional armed forces.

It is about training qualified personnel, because the military university is a critical institution for training officers and specialists for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and highly qualified personnel are the basis of the country's effective defense capability, especially in the context of the war with Russia.

A modern military university can provide access to the advanced knowledge and technologies necessary for successful military operations. For example, training in cybersecurity, engineering, medical sciences and strategic management.

In addition, the re-establishment of a military university supports the national defense strategy by ensuring the availability of specialists capable of developing and implementing new methods and technologies to protect the country. It also contributes to the creation of research projects that can form the basis for new defense systems.

And in the future, the military university could become a platform for international cooperation in defense and security. In particular, the exchange of experience, joint exercises and participation in international research programs, which will increase the level of training of the Ukrainian military and integrate them into global security structures.

The existence of a prestigious military educational institution boosts the morale of servicemen and promotes patriotism among young people, as well as strengthens the country's defense capabilities and develops a professional army.

Oleg Krot's plans to restore the military university are a logical continuation of his multifaceted charitable activities aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and supporting its citizens.

The philanthropist is involved in many initiatives aimed at helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the de-occupied territories.