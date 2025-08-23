Vasyl Nimchenko

$
41.22
0.00
€
47.98
0.00
uk
en
ru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 25650 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 25858 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 26742 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 17246 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 40252 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31041 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 28860 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25365 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24844 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13970 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive
Follow us
Погода
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Odesa
Dnipro
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Zaporizhia
Vinnytsia
Poltava
Chernihiv
Cherkasy
Ivano-Frankivsk
Ternopil
+18°
2.4m/s
57%
745mm
Popular news
Enemy drone fell on a road in Kyiv - mayor
August 23, 07:33 AM • 3816 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences
August 23, 07:59 AM • 12880 views
Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attacked
August 23, 09:07 AM • 8590 views
Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed drone
August 23, 09:13 AM • 11094 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media
August 23, 09:52 AM • 13858 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 25648 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
August 23, 06:00 AM • 22782 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 23, 03:30 AM • 26738 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
August 22, 03:31 PM • 26404 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 40251 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
August 22, 02:39 PM • 28860 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
August 22, 01:10 PM • 18482 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
August 22, 11:46 AM • 20346 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
August 22, 10:17 AM • 22989 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
August 22, 02:18 AM • 30482 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Euro
KAB-500
KAB-250
Tags
Persons
Vasyl Nimchenko
News by theme