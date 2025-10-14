Robbery of MP Nimchenko: Kyiv court sentenced suspect

The Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv found guilty the suspect in the robbery of People's Deputy and former judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Vasyl Nimchenko, who was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the pro-Russian "Opposition Platform - For Life" and was an associate of Viktor Medvedchuk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the verdict published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

This incident occurred at the end of August this year in the parking lot of one of the capital's supermarkets on Bazhan Avenue in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Nimchenko left a shopping cart with groceries unattended for some time, which also contained a bag with documents and money. After some time, the MP discovered that the bag was gone.

The deputy contacted the police, and they detained a taxi driver on suspicion of theft. According to the case materials, Nimchenko had the following stolen:

identification card of a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

passport of a citizen of Ukraine and identification code;

permit to carry weapons ("PSM" pistol);

bank cards and wallet;

business cards;

car key;

insulin injection pen;

29 thousand hryvnias in cash.

The detainee worked as a builder at "Darbud" PE. He pleaded guilty and returned the stolen items.

The court sentenced him under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Theft committed on a large scale or under martial law or a state of emergency). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty in the form of imprisonment from five to eight years.

The man was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, but the court also set a probationary period of 1 year and 3 months.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals were notified of suspicion of working for the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, including carrying out subversive activities in the information sphere against Ukraine.