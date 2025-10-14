Robbery of MP Nimchenko: Kyiv court sentenced suspect

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 4736 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 10013 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9328 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18689 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14995 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22091 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13403 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21064 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11592 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10602 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14October 14, 06:48 AM • 17982 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 27663 views
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhoto11:07 AM • 3312 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12742 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11183 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 18698 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22096 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21069 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 60040 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 60374 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11284 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12850 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 29594 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 34176 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 35511 views
Actual
Diia (service)
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Robbery of MP Nimchenko: Kyiv court sentenced suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1600 views

The criminal was sentenced to 5 years in prison with a probationary period of 1 year and 3 months.

Robbery of MP Nimchenko: Kyiv court sentenced suspect

The Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv found guilty the suspect in the robbery of People's Deputy and former judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Vasyl Nimchenko, who was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the pro-Russian "Opposition Platform - For Life" and was an associate of Viktor Medvedchuk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the verdict published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

This incident occurred at the end of August this year in the parking lot of one of the capital's supermarkets on Bazhan Avenue in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

Nimchenko left a shopping cart with groceries unattended for some time, which also contained a bag with documents and money. After some time, the MP discovered that the bag was gone.

The deputy contacted the police, and they detained a taxi driver on suspicion of theft. According to the case materials, Nimchenko had the following stolen:

  • identification card of a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;
    • passport of a citizen of Ukraine and identification code;
      • permit to carry weapons ("PSM" pistol);
        • bank cards and wallet;
          • business cards;
            • car key;
              • insulin injection pen;
                • 29 thousand hryvnias in cash.

                  The detainee worked as a builder at "Darbud" PE. He pleaded guilty and returned the stolen items.

                  The court sentenced him under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Theft committed on a large scale or under martial law or a state of emergency). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty in the form of imprisonment from five to eight years.

                  The man was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, but the court also set a probationary period of 1 year and 3 months.

                  Recall

                  Earlier, UNN reported that Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 other individuals were notified of suspicion of working for the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, including carrying out subversive activities in the information sphere against Ukraine.

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

                  SocietyPoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
                  Vasyl Nimchenko
                  Constitutional Court of Ukraine
                  Verkhovna Rada
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv