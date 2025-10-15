AMP FC "Nezlamni" (Unbreakable)

Football Club

Kharkiv adaptive sports (amp football) club, founded in March 2025. The club was established on the initiative of co-founder Volodymyr Liakh as a social platform for the physical and psychological reintegration of veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war and civilians with limb amputations. The team is led by head coach Oleksandr Tebenkova. The main values and goals of the club are to use the team spirit of amp football as a key stage of social rehabilitation, which returns to the defenders of Ukraine a sense of value, purpose, and integration into society.