When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC Unbreakable

On Thursday, October 16, a significant event took place on the training fields of FC Metalist 1925, opening a new page in the history of Ukrainian adaptive sports: the Kharkiv professional club invited AMP FC "Nezlamni" (Invincible) into its sports family. From now on, the team is called AMP FC "Metalist 1925 Nezlamni", UNN reports.

This merger is not just a change of name, but the provision of an institutional foundation for the development of amputee football in the East. After all, FC Metalist 1925 will now support amputee footballers: from full equipment and training infrastructure to financing all operational needs.

"This is generally a very good practice, which was introduced last year by the Ukrainian Association of Football. It seems to me that in our current realities, it is imperative to have such a team. This way we show that football is diverse, we can talk about this game, about the opportunities it gives to all segments of the population. And I'll tell you honestly – these guys also help us, because they are sincere, for them football is a real comfort. And now, when such guys, who defended our independence, our land – play football with us, it motivates everyone: both the first team (editor's note: FC Metalist 1925), and children, and the guys themselves. And thanks to this motivation, I think a lot can be achieved," said Yuriy Korotun, Vice President of FC Metalist 1925.

Volodymyr Liakh, co-founder of AMP FC "Metalist 1925 Nezlamni" and Yuriy Korotun, vice-president of FC "Metalist 1925"

The event was also attended by co-founder of "Nezlamni" Volodymyr Liakh. He emphasized that football has no limits, but in order to achieve goals, one must work hard on oneself, train, and win. And the new large football family will help amputee footballers in this.

"I am sure that Metalist 1925 will share their experience in team development with us. Their experience is valuable to us, firstly, and secondly, we cheered for them on TV and in the stands, and now we can work together and develop the sport," Volodymyr Liakh commented on the merger.

Training of AMP FC "Metalist 1925 Nezlamni"

The acquaintance of the two teams ended with the first parallel training session. While the main squad of FC Metalist 1925 worked according to their program, on the adjacent field, AMP FC Metalist 1925 Nezlamni, demonstrating incredible arm strength and filigree balance, proved not by word but by deed that football, despite any limitations, is one for all.

"I believe that amputee football is the best sport that can be invented for veterans who played football before their service. They can return to the field and feel at a high level. Before this, I played myself, and I believe that it is very, very cool that we now have the opportunity to play, train, and develop," commented Oleksandr Tebenkova, head coach of "Nezlamni."

He also emphasized that amputee football is not just physical therapy, but a tool for cohesion for veterans.

Training of AMP FC "Metalist 1925 Nezlamni"

Thus, this day became a symbol not just of sports partnership, but of true unity. On one field, those who once defended Ukraine at the front and those who today defend the honor of Kharkiv in big football came together. The unification of the two Kharkiv teams is not just a step in the development of amputee football, but proof that Ukrainian sports are changing along with the country. When the strength of professionals combines with the courage of veterans, not a team is born – a new story of invincibility, faith, and common victory is born.