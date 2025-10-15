In Kharkiv, AMP FC "Unbreakable" was created, which helps veterans with amputations integrate into society through amputee
football. Head coach Oleksandr Tebenkova, himself a veteran with amputations, is an example of resilience.
Physical activity affects the chemistry and structure of the brain, increasing the volume of the hippocampus and basal ganglia. Psychologist Oksana Homel and President of FC "Metalist 1925" Bohdan Boyko confirm that sports develop cognitive activity,
self-discipline, and help overcome stress.