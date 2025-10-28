Three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined

Today, October 28, the first three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup were determined. "Chernihiv", "Bukovyna" and "Lokomotyv" managed to reach the quarterfinals, UNN reports.

Details

"Chernihiv" - "Lisne"

In the first match of the game day, the First League team "Chernihiv" hosted the Second League team FC "Lisne".

The score was opened only in the 77th minute: after a corner kick, the ball hit the hand of a "Lisne" defender, and the referee awarded a penalty, which Anatoliy Romanchenko successfully converted.

In the last seconds of the match, "Lisne" managed to equalize the score also from a penalty: a "Chernihiv" defender fouled Nazariy Voloshyn roughly, and Serhiy Rybalka accurately converted the 11-meter kick.

The match went into a penalty shootout, where the players of "Chernihiv" proved to be more accurate and advanced: 1:1 in regular time, 4:3 in the penalty shootout.

"Bukovyna" - "Nyva"

In the second match, Chernivtsi's "Bukovyna" and Ternopil's "Nyva" met.

"Bukovyna" managed to take the lead before the end of the first half: after a series of shots in "Nyva"'s penalty area, the ball bounced to Yevhen Pidlepenech, who shot accurately past the goalkeeper from about 11 meters - 1:0.

By the end of the half, "Bukovyna" doubled their advantage: Petro Stasyuk finished a three-move combination with an accurate shot into the far corner.

"Nyva" managed to reduce the deficit in the second added minute before the end of the second half, but this was not enough: Ivan Palamarchuk successfully crossed along the goal area, where Andriy Bey scored a goal for his team with a first-time shot.

The final whistle recorded "Bukovyna"'s victory - 2:1.

"Lokomotyv" - "Nyva"

In the final match of the first game day, Kyiv's "Lokomotyv" hosted Vinnytsia's "Nyva".

The only goal in the match was scored by Kyiv from a free kick: in the 91st minute, "Lokomotyv" players earned a dangerous free kick, which Vadym Konovalov beautifully converted, shooting accurately over the wall - 1:0.

It should be noted that "Lokomotyv" played with ten men from the 78th minute: Oleksiy Sakhnenko received a second yellow card.

Addition

Tomorrow, October 29, three more matches will take place, in which "Victoria" will host "Inhulets", "LNZ" will play against "Rukh", and fans will also be waiting for the "Ukrainian classic" - "Dynamo" against "Shakhtar".

The final matches will take place on Thursday, October 30, where "Agrotech" will play against "Phoenix-Mariupol", and "Metalist 1925" against "Agrobusiness".

