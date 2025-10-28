Three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined

$42.070.07
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 20312 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26373 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48944 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31917 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25136 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21034 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16656 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51040 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31694 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48930 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 51035 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
Three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

On October 28, "Chernihiv", "Bukovyna" and "Lokomotyv" became the first participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup. "Chernihiv" defeated "Lisne" on penalties, "Bukovyna" beat "Nyva" with a score of 2:1, and "Lokomotyv" defeated "Nyva" 1:0.

Three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined

Today, October 28, the first three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup were determined. "Chernihiv", "Bukovyna" and "Lokomotyv" managed to reach the quarterfinals, UNN reports.

Details

"Chernihiv" - "Lisne"

In the first match of the game day, the First League team "Chernihiv" hosted the Second League team FC "Lisne".

The score was opened only in the 77th minute: after a corner kick, the ball hit the hand of a "Lisne" defender, and the referee awarded a penalty, which Anatoliy Romanchenko successfully converted.

In the last seconds of the match, "Lisne" managed to equalize the score also from a penalty: a "Chernihiv" defender fouled Nazariy Voloshyn roughly, and Serhiy Rybalka accurately converted the 11-meter kick.

The match went into a penalty shootout, where the players of "Chernihiv" proved to be more accurate and advanced: 1:1 in regular time, 4:3 in the penalty shootout.

"Bukovyna" - "Nyva"

In the second match, Chernivtsi's "Bukovyna" and Ternopil's "Nyva" met.

"Bukovyna" managed to take the lead before the end of the first half: after a series of shots in "Nyva"'s penalty area, the ball bounced to Yevhen Pidlepenech, who shot accurately past the goalkeeper from about 11 meters - 1:0.

By the end of the half, "Bukovyna" doubled their advantage: Petro Stasyuk finished a three-move combination with an accurate shot into the far corner.

"Nyva" managed to reduce the deficit in the second added minute before the end of the second half, but this was not enough: Ivan Palamarchuk successfully crossed along the goal area, where Andriy Bey scored a goal for his team with a first-time shot.

The final whistle recorded "Bukovyna"'s victory - 2:1.

"Lokomotyv" - "Nyva"

In the final match of the first game day, Kyiv's "Lokomotyv" hosted Vinnytsia's "Nyva".

The only goal in the match was scored by Kyiv from a free kick: in the 91st minute, "Lokomotyv" players earned a dangerous free kick, which Vadym Konovalov beautifully converted, shooting accurately over the wall - 1:0.

It should be noted that "Lokomotyv" played with ten men from the 78th minute: Oleksiy Sakhnenko received a second yellow card.

Addition

Tomorrow, October 29, three more matches will take place, in which "Victoria" will host "Inhulets", "LNZ" will play against "Rukh", and fans will also be waiting for the "Ukrainian classic" - "Dynamo" against "Shakhtar".

The final matches will take place on Thursday, October 30, where "Agrotech" will play against "Phoenix-Mariupol", and "Metalist 1925" against "Agrobusiness".

Read also: UAF allowed away fans to attend matches: new rules established

Pavlo Bashynskyi

