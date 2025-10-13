Parents often face a dilemma: should they enroll their child in extracurricular activities, especially sports? Doesn't this take time away from lessons and exam preparation? Science has a clear answer: sports and extracurricular activities not only develop muscles, they build intelligence. UNN has investigated how sports transform a child's brain and why free time spent on the field or in the gym is one of the best investments in a child's future.

How sports affect the brain

Forget the myth that physical exercise is only about physical health. Research proves that movement directly affects the chemistry and structure of the brain, making it more resilient and efficient. One of the most striking facts: regular aerobic activity is directly linked to an increase in key brain areas. In particular, the level of physical fitness correlates with an increase in the volume of the hippocampus (an area critically important for memory and learning - ed.) and the basal ganglia (responsible for attention and movement control - ed.). Simply put, the more a child moves, the more "space" their brain creates for learning. And in the long term, sports increase the level of neurotrophic factors (BDNF), which, according to scientists, stimulate the growth of new nerve cells and strengthen neural connections.

Psychologist: sports form intelligence, self-discipline, and a healthy curiosity about life

Psychologist Oksana Homel is convinced that a child should have at least 2 extracurricular activities in addition to their main studies. After all, through sports in childhood, cognitive activity is formed, which in adulthood manifests itself as curiosity and enthusiasm for life. Sports are about skills, learning, and how to enjoy life.

"When I look at children and adults, it's immediately clear who was taught from childhood to be interested in this world, through sports in particular. Such people in adulthood enjoy intellectual entertainment, self-development, and are interested in something new. These are conscious people. Self-disciplined. And if a child's cognitive activity is not formed, you can already see it in elementary school: the child doesn't want to learn, they are not interested in anything. Then they grow up, and in adulthood, they are not interested in going to the theater, to the cinema, reading a book, just talking about interesting topics, watching, say, a video about something scientific," says the psychologist.

What sport to choose? Of course, it depends on the child's inclinations and hobbies, as well as the parents' desires: to raise a "future champion" or to contribute to comprehensive development through extracurricular activities. But experts still advise paying attention to team sports, which give children not only the opportunity to understand what discipline is, but also allow them to feel team spirit, hone communication skills, cope with defeat, and share victory. Football can be such a sport.

Bohdan Boiko: sports help children not only grow physically but also think more broadly

That is why football schools in Ukraine are becoming increasingly popular – parents see them not just as sports training, but as a school of life. This opinion is shared by the president of FC "Metalist 1925", Bohdan Boiko. For him personally, financing the DYFSH "Metalist 1925" is not just about the development of Ukrainian football, it is a direct investment in the next generation of Ukrainians. After all, the cognitive and physical skills that a child acquires through regular training are what will directly affect a person's success in any field: from education to a future career. Through play, competition, and team interaction, a child learns not only to win but also to lose with dignity, analyze their own actions, and make decisions under pressure. And these qualities, formed through sports, eventually become no less valuable than academic knowledge.

"I clearly understand that football develops a set of soft skills in a child that will help in life, even if they do not pursue a career as a professional footballer. Like me, for example – because I played football as a child. In adulthood, it gave me the ability to control impulsive reactions, strategic thinking, the ability to quickly switch and adapt, and the ability to concentrate – all these skills are important both on the football field and in life," says Bohdan Boiko.

How physical activity helps overcome stress

But sports are not only about development or ambition, but also about inner balance. For Ukrainian children in the modern realities of war and constant stress, physical activity becomes a kind of "movement therapy." It helps release emotional tension, shift attention from anxious thoughts to the game process, to the team, to the goal. It is through movement that children learn to manage energy, discipline themselves, and find a healthy way to recover when there is instability around them.

"Sports are about relieving stress through physical exertion. I often recommend sports to active children or those who lack organization. After all, sports cultivate self-discipline. Now there is such a popular concept as attention deficit disorder – there are active children who find it difficult to concentrate, who cannot work in a team. In this case, I recommend going to a team sport, for example, football, where you need to work in a team. This is an active sport, it relieves certain needs for activity, partially satisfies them. Well, and plus achievements and victories – this is also important for a child," summarizes psychologist Oksana Homel.

So, sports in a child's life are not just physical development, but an important tool for shaping character, thinking, and resilience. As the president of FC "Metalist 1925", Bohdan Boiko, notes, every training session at DYFSH "Metalist 1925" is a step towards developing willpower, discipline, and self-confidence.