Bohdan Boiko
Bohdan Boiko is an entrepreneur, investor, and president of the Kharkiv football club "Metalist 1925".
Bohdan Volodymyrovych Boiko was born on August 26, 1998. He is a graduate of Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. He has experience in implementing innovative projects in the fields of energy, restaurant business, and agriculture. From 2008 to 2013, he played football at the Dynamo Kyiv club academy. In 2024, he was the chairman of the supervisory board of Metalist 1925. Later, together with Volodymyr Nosov, he became a co-owner and main investor of the club. On July 30, 2025, he was appointed president of Metalist 1925.
