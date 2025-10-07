Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership

FC "Metalist 1925" has made a loud statement in the current season of the Ukrainian Premier League, demonstrating a series of eight successful matches. Club president Bohdan Boiko is confident that the main secret of success is not individual victories, but daily systematic work. What stands behind the stability of the Kharkiv club and whether the team can be considered a new favorite of the season, Bohdan Boiko told in an interview, writes UNN.

FC "Metalist 1925" has confidently established itself in the TOP-5 of the standings: after eight rounds, the Kharkiv club occupies 5th place, having 15 points. Currently, only 2 points separate it from the championship leader, "Shakhtar" (17 points).

As the president of the football club Bohdan Boiko said in his interview, this is only an intermediate stage, but it clearly reflects positive signals and the growth of the team. Boiko explained that the key to stability is the systematic work carried out in the football club.

For more than two years, systematic work has been carried out in the club, aimed at building a coherent structure in every component of FC "Metalist 1925"'s activities. We pay attention to all areas: sports, administrative, media, analytical - we leave nothing unattended. It is precisely this consistent, daily work that forms the foundation that is now yielding results. - Bohdan Boiko said.

The impetus for the positive dynamics was also the personnel changes in the club that took place in the summer: the arrival of a new head coach, the renewal of the staff, and the appearance of new players.

Even from our first conversation with Mladen Bartulović, we saw that his approach coincided with our vision for the club's development. He clearly understands how a team should work, has a deep vision of the game, is not afraid to take responsibility, and has systemic thinking. But his personal qualities are no less important. From the very beginning, it became clear that he is exactly the person we are comfortable working with: close to us in values, in attitude towards people, towards football, towards work. The interim results of the new season only confirm the correctness of this choice. - Boiko explained.

The club president also said that one of the components of the team's success is not one-time bonuses for players, but stable development.

The main incentive for everyone is stable progress, results, and trust from the club and fans. We are building a system that works not from case to case, but for the long term. - Bohdan Boiko emphasized.

This philosophy of mutual trust and progress finds a vivid response among the players. Midfielder Ivan Lytvynenko, who scored a goal in the match against "Dynamo", said that after the game in the locker room there was a great mood - the team congratulated the coach on his birthday, and the club president Bohdan Boiko came to congratulate the players. Lytvynenko also explained how the team manages to "turn around" the game in difficult matches in their favor.

Both with Shakhtar and with Dynamo, we come out in the second half and turn the game in our favor. This also indicates the character of the team... I really don't remember games where we would have sagged at the end... It is felt in the team, in the collective, that we are a single mechanism, all for one another. - the footballer said.

Thus, FC "Metalist 1925" continues to move towards its goal, proving that consistent systematic work and mutual trust, which turn into fighting spirit and physical endurance on the field, are a more reliable foundation for success.