New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the war

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 1444 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 10628 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 3616 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 11271 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 15924 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 21954 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 61418 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95204 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 52863 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47190 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 27324 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 12702 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saintsPhotoOctober 20, 01:06 AM • 8436 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: detailsOctober 20, 01:54 AM • 21586 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 17904 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 10648 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 7680 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95216 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 63005 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 142091 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 50900 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 53915 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 72867 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 71916 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 98228 views
Actual
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Gold

New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7724 views

UNN has compiled a ranking of young and progressive Ukrainian entrepreneurs who are driving the development of the Ukrainian economy and markets, creating EdTech ecosystems, automating the European restaurant market, managing hundreds of millions of dollars in client finances, putting Ukraine on the map of the bionic revolution, developing Ukrainian sports, and building venture funds.

New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the war

Ukrainian business is going through its toughest decade, and it is at this time that a new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging in the country, for whom markets are global, and KPIs are measured not only by profit but also by the effect on the country. UNN has prepared a rating of young and progressive businessmen who are the drivers of the development of the Ukrainian economy and markets. They create EdTech ecosystems, automate the European restaurant market, manage hundreds of millions of dollars in client finances, put Ukraine on the map of the bionic revolution, develop Ukrainian sports, and build venture funds through a global systemic approach.

Illia Reinish – co-owner and commercial director of "LABA Group" 

photo: Facebook Illia Reinish

Illia Reinish, a driver of the revolution in the EdTech field, opens the rating of young and successful entrepreneurs of the new generation. He is the co-owner and commercial director of "Laba Group" – an educational holding that provides corporate and individual training and operates in dozens of countries, including Warsaw, Prague, and Bucharest. "Laba Group" has created over 800 jobs and is one of the largest employers in domestic EdTech.

Joining "Laba" in 2015, he set a goal – to increase turnover fivefold. In fact, over the next few years, his team achieved financial growth of more than 70 times. And all thanks to a systematic approach to sales and management. Reinish proved that business principles: personnel, processes, systematicity – are universal engines of progress. In the case of "Laba Group," his approach allowed for the launch of over 1400 courses and the training of over 200,000 students.

Reinish's ambitious goal is to achieve "unicorn company" status, which confirms his vision: large-scale success in Ukraine is possible not only in IT outsourcing but also in creating one's own global intellectual products.

Bohdan Boiko – President of FC "Metalist 1925", investor of "B.B. Financial Group" fund

photo: official website of FC "Metalist 1925"

Another key participant in the rating is Bohdan Boiko. A representative of the new generation of Ukrainian investors who do not chase quick profits but develop fundamental industries: logistics, real estate, agricultural infrastructure, energy, and sports. He is the president of FC "Metalist 1925" and the founder of the closed venture fund "B.B. Financial Group."

Boiko's fund invests in logistics, real estate, agricultural infrastructure, renewable energy, and services, forming a stable portfolio of assets with a predictable economy. Key projects include: "Agrosaf Terminal" grain terminal with a capacity of 30 thousand tons per month, "Dniprovi Kruchi" development project, "Rental Management Solutions" company – whose main activity is the construction of shopping complexes in Kyiv and the region, with subsequent leasing to national retail chains, and two "green" energy power plants. An Italian premium restaurant in the capital is also preparing to open.

In sports, Boiko applies the same principles as in business – a systematic approach to establishing operational processes, selecting highly qualified personnel, and persistent work. Under his leadership, FC "Metalist 1925" demonstrates stable growth in results, becoming an example of transparent, modern management of a football club.

Alyona Mysko – founder and CEO of the financial management company "Fuelfinance" 

photo: Instagram alyona_mysko

Alyona Mysko, a financial architect who proves that in the new economy, data transparency is worth a billion, takes third place in the rating. At 27, she founded "Fuelfinance" – a company that took on the mission to change entrepreneurs' attitude towards finance, transforming complex reporting into a simple management tool. "Fuelfinance" provides startups and small and medium-sized businesses with tools for automated budgeting, forecasting, and P&L reporting. Over three hundred companies have passed through "Fuelfinance," and more importantly, the company manages financial reporting totaling over $200–250 million for clients, including companies such as "Reface" – creating mobile AI applications, and "Petcube" – an American company that produces gadgets for pets, mainly in the US and European markets.

"Fuelfinance" demonstrated a real surge in stressful conditions. In 2022, during the first six months of the full-scale war, the company completely changed its business model, transforming from a service project into a full-fledged IT product, enhanced with AI functionality, quickly entered the American market, and increased its revenue almost fourfold. Thanks to this perseverance, "Fuelfinance" attracted over $1 million in investments, including from Bolt CEO Markus Villig. 

Mysko's business philosophy is the belief that accurate, predictable finances positively impact the country's economy and GDP, which is a common principle for all participants in this rating: to build a large and systemic business, regardless of circumstances.

Anna Belevantseva – co-founder and COO of "Esper Bionics"

photo: Anna Belevantseva and Esper Hand for Speka.ua

Anna Belevantseva is the face of Ukrainian Hardware-Tech and socially significant innovations. She is the co-founder and operational director of "Esper Bionics" – a company that develops and mass-produces new generation bionic hand prostheses. This is a business that invests not just in production, but in human potential and recovery. 

Belevantseva's company's product, "Esper Hand," received international recognition, being included in TIME Best Inventions 2022 as one of the best innovations of the year. Thanks to Anna's systematic approach, the company has become a recognized player in the global bionics market, attracting a total of $7 million in investments. The company produces bionic hands costing $22,000 per unit, with a focus on sales through insurance companies in the US market.

In Ukraine, Esper Bionics' contribution is direct and critically important. Thanks to the social program "Esper for Ukraine," the company has already installed bionic prostheses for over 100 military personnel and civilians, helping them return to a full life. Anna's business is an example of how Ukrainian entrepreneurs create high-tech products that export intellectual capital and demonstrate to the world the innovative resilience of the Ukrainian nation.

Volodymyr Olianytskyi – co-founder and managing partner of "ChoiceQR"  

photo: Volodymyr Olianytskyi for Forbes Ukraine

Last on the list in the ranking, but not in significance, is Volodymyr Olianytskyi – an entrepreneur who embodies the systemic transition from EdTech to global FoodTech/FinTech. His co-founded ChoiceQR is an international SaaS platform that automates sales processes for restaurants: from QR menus and orders to CRM systems and payments. This is a business model that, like Fuelfinance, builds its value on automation and data. The company demonstrates impressive international expansion: it operates in over 10 countries, including Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states, and serves over 18,000 establishments worldwide.

Olianytskyi's systematic approach has attracted the attention of global investors. The total amount of investments attracted by ChoiceQR exceeds $5 million, including rounds from European funds J&T Ventures, Presto Ventures, and Smartlink Partners. The company demonstrates financial success with an annual recurring revenue of $3 million. Thus, Olianytskyi proves that Ukrainian software can be not only high-tech but also a highly profitable export product.

His path is proof that Ukrainian intellectual product can become a leader in complex international markets. 

New business elite

Hard times give rise to strong people, and these five are exactly that. Their business grew not from easy markets and quick money, but from the ability to think systematically, adapt quickly, and develop despite circumstances. They do not chase hype or instant profits – each creates a product that has real value and works "for the long haul."

They are united by a common approach: structure is more important than show, and processes are more important than PR. They view business as a mechanism that can be scaled, automated, and improved. This is the essence of the new Ukrainian model of entrepreneurship – less emotion, more systematicity, responsibility, and real impact. Such entrepreneurs are the core of the modern economy: they create jobs, export technologies, attract investments, and prove that even in "dark" times, Ukraine can develop in the most complex and progressive industries.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyPublications
War in Ukraine
FC Metalist 1925
Bohdan Boiko
Electricity
Time (magazine)
Prague
Warsaw
Bucharest
Czech Republic
Germany
Kyiv
Poland