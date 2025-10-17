$41.640.12
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 3050 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 6650 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 10160 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 13417 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 16883 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 19344 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in Ukraine
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13327 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16456 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
October 17, 11:57 AM • 14224 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
Former Crystal Palace owner loses court case and owes $97 million to US fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Businessman John Textor lost a British court case regarding the acquisition of French club Olympique Lyon and must pay $97 million to Iconic Sports. The dispute arose over the acquisition of shares in Eagle, which owns a controlling stake in the clubs Lyon, Botafogo, and RWD Brussels.

Former Crystal Palace owner loses court case and owes $97 million to US fund

Businessman John Textor has failed in a British court case related to the acquisition of French club Olympique Lyonnais and now has to pay $97 million to Iconic Sports. The dispute itself arose from the acquisition of shares in Eagle, which owns a controlling stake in the clubs Lyon (France), Botafogo (Brazil), and the rebranded Belgian club RWD Brussels.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Billionaire John Textor, former owner of Crystal Palace (an English football club from London), has failed in a British court in a case related to the acquisition of Olympique Lyonnais (France). The UK Commercial Court ruled that Textor must respond to a claim for $97 million (£72 million) from an investor in his multi-club group Eagle Football.

Context

The dispute arose from Iconic Sport's acquisition of a 15.7% stake in Eagle three years ago for $75 million.

Eagle's multi-club structure owns the football club Olympique Lyonnais, the Brazilian club Botafogo, and the Belgian team Molenbeek (RWD Brussels). Eagle Football recently sold the English team Crystal Palace, built through complex financial arrangements involving France, the UK, the United States, Brazil, and the Cayman Islands.

Root of the problem

In late 2022, Iconic invested $75 million in the acquisition of FC Lyon in exchange for a 15.7% stake in Eagle. The agreement provided for a quick listing on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the listing never happened, so the fund is demanding the repurchase of its shares under the contract. This corresponds to the invested amount plus 11% per annum, or $93.6 million (at the time of the complaint).

HACC closes case of ex-Minister of Infrastructure Pyvovarskyi15.10.25, 15:52 • 2358 views

In July 2025, John Textor filed a counterclaim against Iconic in the United States, alleging that he had been defrauded. The billionaire claimed that Iconic had not provided the documents necessary to complete the deal. However, a Florida district court this week dismissed the motion, ruling that the case should be heard in the UK.

Following the British court's decision, Textor confirmed his intention to appeal. "While this is a preliminary hearing, I am disappointed by the decision not to dismiss this lawsuit from the outset. I intend to appeal," he said.

Recall

Kharkiv professional club "Metalist 1925" invited AMP FC "Nezlamni" to its sports family, creating the team "Metalist 1925 Nezlamni".

Who will inherit the Armani empire: the succession plan remains a mystery05.09.25, 21:07 • 12471 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

