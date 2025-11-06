Shakhtar secures second Conference League victory with Bondarenko's super goal

ukenru
07:30 PM • 3924 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 32541 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 42629 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 28560 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 28596 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 54455 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 35761 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38576 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50336 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 39171 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: a deceased person was recovered from a destroyed high-rise buildingPhotoNovember 6, 12:38 PM • 4460 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 23757 views
Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYTNovember 6, 01:16 PM • 9108 views
Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SESPhotoVideoNovember 6, 02:27 PM • 6412 views
Dmytro Kuleba proposed to his beloved Svitlana Paveletska: what she answeredVideo05:20 PM • 3846 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 32551 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 23773 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 32802 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 34048 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 54455 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 27706 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 28046 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 29850 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 46088 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 50077 views
Shakhtar secures second Conference League victory with Bondarenko's super goal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Shakhtar defeated Icelandic Breidablik in the third round of the Conference League group stage. Goals were scored by Artem Bondarenko and Kauan Elias, securing a 2-0 victory.

Shakhtar secures second Conference League victory with Bondarenko's super goal

Donetsk "Shakhtar" confidently defeated Icelandic "Breidablik" in the third round of the Conference League group stage. Artem Bondarenko and Kauan Elias scored the goals, reports UNN.

Details

The first half of the game, like the entire match, was dictated by Shakhtar. The Miners took the initiative on the field from the first minutes. Ball possession in the first half was 82 to 18 in favor of Shakhtar. However, the first goal was scored only in the 28th minute: Artem Bondarenko broke through the flank, but Breidablik's defenders cleared the ball for a corner. Yehor Nazaryna went to take the corner, but decided to play unconventionally - instead of the usual cross into the penalty area, he passed to Bondarenko, who, from outside the penalty area, in the style of Darijo Srna, sent the ball precisely into the corner - 1:0.

Despite Shakhtar's significant advantage, the Donetsk team managed to double their lead only in the second half: after a series of passes, the ball ended up in the penalty area at the feet of Isake Silva, who, falling, passed to Kauan Elias, who accurately shot into the far corner - 2:0.

The emotions of young fans from Elias's goal can be seen in the video.

Addition

In the live table, Donetsk "Shakhtar" currently occupies 7th place, but most teams have not yet played their matches.

At 22:00, Kyiv "Dynamo" will host "Zrinjski" from Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lublin.

Kyiv's head coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi has already decided on the starting lineup.

"Shakhtar" took revenge on "Dynamo" for the defeat in the Ukrainian Cup – 3:1 in a fierce "classic" match02.11.25, 20:11 • 4063 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
AMP FC "Nezlamni" (Unbreakable)
FC Metalist 1925
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Lublin