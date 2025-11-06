Shakhtar secures second Conference League victory with Bondarenko's super goal

Donetsk "Shakhtar" confidently defeated Icelandic "Breidablik" in the third round of the Conference League group stage. Artem Bondarenko and Kauan Elias scored the goals, reports UNN.

Details

The first half of the game, like the entire match, was dictated by Shakhtar. The Miners took the initiative on the field from the first minutes. Ball possession in the first half was 82 to 18 in favor of Shakhtar. However, the first goal was scored only in the 28th minute: Artem Bondarenko broke through the flank, but Breidablik's defenders cleared the ball for a corner. Yehor Nazaryna went to take the corner, but decided to play unconventionally - instead of the usual cross into the penalty area, he passed to Bondarenko, who, from outside the penalty area, in the style of Darijo Srna, sent the ball precisely into the corner - 1:0.

Despite Shakhtar's significant advantage, the Donetsk team managed to double their lead only in the second half: after a series of passes, the ball ended up in the penalty area at the feet of Isake Silva, who, falling, passed to Kauan Elias, who accurately shot into the far corner - 2:0.

The emotions of young fans from Elias's goal can be seen in the video.

Addition

In the live table, Donetsk "Shakhtar" currently occupies 7th place, but most teams have not yet played their matches.

At 22:00, Kyiv "Dynamo" will host "Zrinjski" from Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lublin.

Kyiv's head coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi has already decided on the starting lineup.

