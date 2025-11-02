"Shakhtar" took revenge on "Dynamo" for the defeat in the Ukrainian Cup – 3:1 in a fierce "classic" match

In a repeat of the Ukrainian "classic" match a few days later, Donetsk "Shakhtar" confidently defeated Kyiv "Dynamo" with a score of 3:1, taking revenge for the defeat a few days ago (1:2). The match turned out to be tense and rich in emotions - with goals, attacks and clashes on the field. UNN writes about this.

Details

Already in the 3rd minute, the "miners" opened the score thanks to an accurate shot by Eguinaldo, who took advantage of a mistake by the Kyiv defense. At the beginning of the second half, in the 54th minute, Pedrinho doubled the advantage of the Donetsk team.

"Dynamo" quickly responded - Vitaliy Buyalsky reduced the gap, scoring in the 56th minute after a successful combination in the center of the penalty area.

The final minutes of the match were played at a high tempo: Kyiv pressed, created chances, but "Shakhtar" held on and at the end launched a decisive counterattack. In added time, Oleksandr Kabaev unsuccessfully intercepted a "miner's" shot and sent the ball into his own net - 3:1.

This victory allowed "Shakhtar" not only to take revenge for the recent defeat, but also to strengthen its position in the upper part of the UPL standings.

