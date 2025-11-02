"Shakhtar" took revenge on "Dynamo" for the defeat in the Ukrainian Cup – 3:1 in a fierce "classic" match

$42.080.01
02:42 PM • 10174 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
01:45 PM • 17166 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 26890 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 36227 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 50546 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 75527 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 82102 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 107386 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 96837 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45667 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Popular news
General Staff: artillery and personnel of Russian invaders hit in six areas of the frontNovember 2, 09:07 AM • 11048 views
In Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a rare Russian drone "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg"November 2, 09:27 AM • 10652 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 2, 09:32 AM • 19561 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicoptersNovember 2, 10:43 AM • 9368 views
DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South KoreaNovember 2, 11:17 AM • 8316 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 96837 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 102573 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhoto03:41 PM • 4350 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 32300 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 82103 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 102575 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 57941 views
"Shakhtar" took revenge on "Dynamo" for the defeat in the Ukrainian Cup – 3:1 in a fierce "classic" match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" won against Kyiv "Dynamo" with a score of 3-1 and topped the standings of the Ukrainian Football Championship.

"Shakhtar" took revenge on "Dynamo" for the defeat in the Ukrainian Cup – 3:1 in a fierce "classic" match

In a repeat of the Ukrainian "classic" match a few days later, Donetsk "Shakhtar" confidently defeated Kyiv "Dynamo" with a score of 3:1, taking revenge for the defeat a few days ago (1:2). The match turned out to be tense and rich in emotions - with goals, attacks and clashes on the field. UNN writes about this.

Details

Already in the 3rd minute, the "miners" opened the score thanks to an accurate shot by Eguinaldo, who took advantage of a mistake by the Kyiv defense. At the beginning of the second half, in the 54th minute, Pedrinho doubled the advantage of the Donetsk team.  

"Dynamo" quickly responded - Vitaliy Buyalsky reduced the gap, scoring in the 56th minute after a successful combination in the center of the penalty area.

Part. "Success comes to the brave": Shovkovsky revealed the reasons for "Dynamo's" victory over "Shakhtar" in the Ukrainian Cup

The final minutes of the match were played at a high tempo: Kyiv pressed, created chances, but "Shakhtar" held on and at the end launched a decisive counterattack. In added time, Oleksandr Kabaev unsuccessfully intercepted a "miner's" shot and sent the ball into his own net - 3:1.

This victory allowed "Shakhtar" not only to take revenge for the recent defeat, but also to strengthen its position in the upper part of the UPL standings.

Part. The first Ukrainian "classic" of the season ended in favor of "Dynamo": Kyiv eliminated "Shakhtar" from the Ukrainian Cup

Stepan Haftko

