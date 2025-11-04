ukenru
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 1314 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 4978 views
The European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms."
11:55 AM • 9184 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 10709 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 18595 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 39194 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 23636 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 80242 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 46196 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43795 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Rebrov announced Ukraine's squad - debut calls for Volynets and Batagov, Karavaev's return

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Serhiy Rebrov named the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against France and Iceland. Yevhen Volynets and Arseniy Batagov were included for the first time, and Oleksandr Karavaev returned.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Rebrov announced Ukraine's squad - debut calls for Volynets and Batagov, Karavaev's return

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, announced the squad that will prepare for the two final matches of the 2026 World Cup qualification group stage — against France and Iceland. For the first time, Polissya goalkeeper Yevhen Volynets and Trabzonspor defender Arseniy Batagov have been called up to the national team, and Dynamo defender Oleksandr Karavayev, who last played for the national team in 2023, is returning to the squad. This is reported by UNN with reference to UAF.

Details

The main list includes 25 footballers. Another ten players are in the reserve.

Squad of the Ukrainian national team:

Goalkeepers: Yevhen Volynets (Polissya Zhytomyr), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi (Paris Saint-Germain Paris, France), Oleksandr Svatok (Austin, USA), Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplya (all - Shakhtar Donetsk), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton Liverpool, England), Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Oleksandr Karavayev (Dynamo Kyiv), Arseniy Batagov (Trabzonspor Trabzon, Turkey).

Midfielders: Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford, England), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (Metalist 1925 Kharkiv), Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko (both - Dynamo Kyiv), Heorhiy Sudakov (Benfica Lisbon, Portugal), Oleh Ochereťko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksiy Hutsuliak (Polissya Zhytomyr), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa Genoa, Italy), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona, Spain), Oleksandr Zubkov (Trabzonspor Trabzon, Turkey).

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Roma Rome, Italy), Vladyslav Vanat (Girona, Spain), Roman Yaremchuk (Olympiacos Piraeus, Greece).

Reserve list: Ruslan Neshcheret, Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Nazar Voloshyn (all - Dynamo Kyiv), Maksym Talovyerov (Stoke City, England), Artem Bondarenko, Yehor Nazaryna (both - Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Nazarenko, Vladyslav Veleten (both - Polissya Zhytomyr).

Addition

The national team will begin its training camp on Monday, November 10. Footballers playing in the Ukrainian championship will travel by train/bus to Rzeszów, Poland, from where they will fly to the French capital. The legionnaires will join the team directly in Paris.

On Thursday, November 13, as part of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Ukraine will play against the French national team at the Parc des Princes stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 21:45.

The team plans to fly from Paris to Warsaw in the afternoon of November 14, where on November 16, the national team will play against the Icelandic team in the final round.

Recall

The Ukrainian national football team won its second consecutive victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In the fourth round match of Group D, Serhiy Rebrov's team, in a nominally home match held in Krakow, Poland, proved stronger than the Azerbaijani team.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

