06:25 PM • 2976 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 10341 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 16707 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 46242 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 32327 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 52652 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29107 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 77334 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48726 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47549 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
The first Ukrainian "classic" of the season ended in favor of "Dynamo": Kyiv eliminated "Shakhtar" from the Ukrainian Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Several matches were held in Ukraine as part of the country's football cup draw, with "Dynamo" defeating "Shakhtar".

The first Ukrainian "classic" of the season ended in favor of "Dynamo": Kyiv eliminated "Shakhtar" from the Ukrainian Cup

Kyiv's "Dynamo" narrowly defeated Donetsk's "Shakhtar" in the 1/8 finals of the Ukrainian Cup. To Luka Meirellish's goal, the "white-blues" responded with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Eduardo Guerrero, reports UNN.

Details

The match at Valeriy Lobanovskyi Stadium began with a minute of silence in honor of the fallen soldiers in Russia's war against Ukraine, and the first symbolic kick in the match was performed by Myroslav Rubtsov - the son of Oleksiy Rubtsov, call sign "Soldier" - a senior lieutenant who died on September 18, 2022, in the village of Zaitseve, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

The beginning of the game, like the entire first half, was accompanied by "Shakhtar". The "Miners" created the first dangerous moment already in the 10th minute: Neverton ran down the right flank, crossed to the penalty area line, where Marlon Gomes ran in and shot with his head almost point-blank, hitting Ruslan Neshcheret.

A few minutes after a failure on the left flank of the defense, Yukhym Konoplya already broke into the penalty area and shot into the near corner – this time Neshcheret parried in front of him, Marlon Gomes was first on the rebound, but from the center of the penalty area he shot over the goal.

The first half ended with a complete advantage for "Shakhtar" - 9 shots (4 on target) against 1 for "Dynamo" (none on target).

In the second half, the "miners'" advantage resulted in a goal scored at the beginning of the second half of the game: in the 48th minute, Neverton shifted from the right flank and powerfully shot at the goal from outside the penalty area – the ball flew past the goal, but in its path was the head of Luka Meirellish, who managed to send the ball into the net - 1:0.

After the conceded goal, the game completely changed, and "Dynamo" already looked sharper. First, Volodymyr Brazhko had a chance to equalize, and then Shola Ogundana dangerously shot into the far corner.

Eventually, "Dynamo" equalized in the 72nd minute: Kabaev intercepted the ball in the opponent's half of the field, ran down the right flank to the penalty area, found Yarmolenko with a subtle pass, who adjusted and shot with his right foot into the far corner past the goalkeeper - 1:1.

In the 79th minute, after another corner kick, Brazhko headed from inside the goalkeeper's area, Riznyk parried on the line, but Guerrero, who came on as a substitute a few minutes earlier, was the first to react to the rebound and sent the ball into the net with a powerful shot - 2:1.

The final whistle recorded "Dynamo's" victory - 2:1, and therefore "Shakhtar" is eliminated from the Cup and will no longer be able to defend the title.

Addition

Today, two more matches of the 1/8 finals of the Cup were also played, in which "Inhulets" defeated "Victoria" (1:0) thanks to a goal by Andriy Melenchuk, and "LNZ" defeated "Rukh" with a goal by Prosper Obah - 1:0.

The final Cup matches will take place on Thursday, October 30, where "Agrotech" will play against "Phoenix-Mariupol", and "Metalist 1925" against "Agrobusiness".

Three participants of the 1/4 finals of the Ukrainian Football Cup have been determined28.10.25, 19:32 • 3250 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

